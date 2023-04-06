The soil around eastern Montana is rich with farmland. So much so, that for the past one hundred years many outsiders turned to sodbusting here to earn a good living.
That at least was the way Fairview farmer Adam Cayko’s great-grandfather saw it when he heard of the sugar beet industry in Sidney.
“My great-grandpa moved here to farm sugar beets for the original factory. It was the main reason he moved here from Colorado,” Cayko said.
“He used to work in the mines down there. He heard of an opportunity to grow sugar beets in this area and he moved here, farmed and eventually had a family growing sugar beets,” he said.
Cayko is a fourth generation farmer who farms a little over 500 irrigated acres of land. Since his great-grandfather’s days, the farm has produced sugar beets, some on the original farmstead, since 1930.
“Before this past year, we were 50/50 split of sugar beets and spring wheat,” he said. “We hadn’t diverged off that path too much.”
Now, Cayko, like many farmers, has to season a change.
“We stopped raising sugar beets because we don’t have anywhere to take them,” he said.
When the sugar beet factory was built in the early 20th century, sugar beets were the cash crop for farmers for many years making them more profitable than other crops.
Now that Sidney Sugars is closing on April 14, farmers have had to pivot to other cash crops like corn and soybeans.
The past relationship between the farmers and the owners of the factory, American Crystal, were tumultuous, Cayko said, especially since 2008.
“In 2008, it was a big contract year, some guys quit growing sugar beets because American Crystal wanted us to keep taking cuts. That was when Roundup ready-made sugar beets came to this area,” he said.
Before Roundup ready-made sugar beets, the yield per acre was labor-intensive with families having to pull out weeds with a hoe.
“I remember walking around the rows pulling weeds with a hoe in the beet field even when I was little,” Cayko said. “There was not much you could spray because beets were a finicky crop.”
Everything changed with Roundup ready-made sugar beets because farmers could grow a lot more tons per acre than before.
“We didn’t get a better deal from the company, we were just able to grow bigger and better crops to offset the payment from American Crystal to still make it profitable,” Cayko said.
By then, other crops had increased in value in the market like barley.
“Malt barley was easy to grow. If you could get good money for it, why put yourself through that extra work making sugar beets?” he said.
“By then, every succeeding contract, the company wanted us to take less and less,” Cayko said. “The company knew they could do that because other crops had fallen back as well. Corn came back down, wheat came back down. They kind of knew they could squeeze us more and more and not worry about not having us produce sugar beets,” he said.
“Farmers had no leverage with the negotiations,” Cayko said. “We are all farmers. We are not lawyers or big businessmen. The longer you wait, the less you plant for harvest time.”
Cayko shrugged.
“Sugar beet production is gone for now,” he said.
He said he is not worried about the future, saying the area has a large amount of irrigated acres of farming land that is enticing for a lot of companies.
As for Cayko and his family, he has plans that he said are experimental yet exciting.
“We plan on raising grain corn and soybeans this year. This will be our first year growing this crop. It will be a learning curve getting the most out of these crops,” he said.
Mark Erickson, owner of Gold Standard Seed, a seed supplier for farmers in surrounding Richland County, said that corn and soybeans that Cayko and others are growing are a great cash crop for the area.
“Montana has a lot of cattle that can use corn. The area is close to the shipping centers of Portland and Seattle where soybeans are then shipped to China and Japan,” Erickson said.
He said the farmers are strategically closer than other soybean agricultural areas like eastern North Dakota and Minnesota.
“Corn and soybeans are easier to manage, and less intensive using the right tools,” he said.
Still, getting into new crops takes time, persistence, and effort after spending decades on a single cash crop, namely sugar beets.
“Getting into new crops, we didn’t have the new equipment. We had to purchase a corn head for our combine. We have to try to sell our beet equipment which we won’t be able to get what we paid for it. We are losing money on both ends as we transition,” Cayko said.
These new crops will need more on-farm storage, according to Cayko. Sugar beets were immediately harvested and put into a pile ground.
Soybeans and corn will have to be kept on the farm as Cayko is harvesting until he can market them at a later date to spread their profits throughout the year to try to take advantage of the swings in the market.
Cayko shrugged again and let out a long sigh.
“It will definitely be a different checkbook on the farm now,” he said.
“For the most part, it will be a hit to the profitability on the farm,” he said.
Then, after a long pause, he looked down at his work boots and his trousers, and looked up again. He seemed to imagine the old days of pulling weeds as a youngster in the bright summer sun.
“We are happy to be farming,” he finally said. “I want my family to be a part of the process and grow up in farming. I will grow old farming.”
Cayko said he is excited about the future.
“Sugar beets were the bread and butter of the area and we did spread the wealth,” he said. “We are flexible and ready to move on.”