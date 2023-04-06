Fairview farmer Adam Cayko

Adam Cayko on his tractor on his family farm in Fairview.

 Greg Hitchcock

The soil around eastern Montana is rich with farmland. So much so, that for the past one hundred years many outsiders turned to sodbusting here to earn a good living.

That at least was the way Fairview farmer Adam Cayko’s great-grandfather saw it when he heard of the sugar beet industry in Sidney.



