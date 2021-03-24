Joel Krautter, of Sidney, has recently returned from five days in Butte and Helena as part of the REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership) program that he is a member of. Class IV members began the two- year, ten-seminar leadership development and education program in the fall of 2019, but the Butte and Helena seminars were the first seminars held since their Washington, D.C. seminar in February of 2020, due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19.
The group began in Butte, where they focused on hard rock mining. The cohort learned about Montana’s mining industries, the fundamentals of open pit and underground mining, and how the industry works with communities and stakeholders. A full day of area tours included discussions at the Montana Resources Mine, World Mining Museum, Montana Precision Products, Montana Tech Underground Mining Lab, and a historical tour of uptown Butte. The seminar concluded with a skill building session on parliamentary procedure and running effective meetings.
Class IV then traveled to Helena where they learned about state government and the legislative process. Speakers discussed cooperation and collaboration among competing interests, how a bill becomes a law, fundamentals of testifying, and current water rights issues. Leadership from the MT Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, MT Department of Livestock, and MT Fish, Wildlife, and Parks discussed Executive Leadership, state legislators shared their leadership philosophies, and trade associations discussed working with diverse stakeholders to achieve a goal. A highlight of the seminar was a meeting at the Capitol building with Governor Greg Gianforte and Lt. Governor Kristen Juras, followed by the opportunity to observe committee hearings and floor sessions at the 67th Montana Legislature.
“I was glad to see the program resume again. I learned a lot about the mining industry I didn’t know before our mine tours and meetings in Butte and I appreciated hearing about different leadership philosophies and the balancing of competing interests, like we did in Helena,” said Krautter.
Twenty leaders from across Montana were competitively selected to take part in REAL Montana Class IV. The program’s mission is to build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana. The intensive leadership program features eight in-state seminars; a five-day national study tour in Washington D.C.; and a ten-day international trip.
Seminars include training in natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry topics.
REAL Montana is funded through a partnership with Montana State University Extension and private industry. Complete program information is available at www.realmontana.org.