A Sidney, Montana pastor was arrested on DUI and weapons charges after a Sidney Police Department patrol officer noticed he was driving erratically and imitated a traffic stop.
Jordan Daniel Hall, 40, of a 14th Street SW address in Sidney was arrested at approximately 11 p.m. on May 11, 2022 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of drugs and multiple traffic violations and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
According to the complaint, Hall, who is the pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in East Holly Street and proceeded past the white stop bar on the 100 block. He then crossed into the bicycle lane on West Holly Street and a traffic stop was initiated.
The officer noted Halll was speaking and moving slowly, his eyes were closing slowly and deliberately and he had slurred and mumbled speech. He also stumbled and had poor balance. Hall was then given a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was given a blood alcohol test and did not register any alcohol in his system.
During the arrest, a Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 Shield handgun was discovered under his coat in an inside-the-waistband holster on Hall’s right side.
As a result, Hall was charged with the above offenses. He is scheduled to appear in Sidney City Court on June 6, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Hall is also the founder of the Montana Daily Gazette, an online conservative news blog.