A 13-year-old male was reported missing on September 5 by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
The RCSO sent a notice to the press on Sunday morning stating the sheriff's office "received a report of a individual that went into the Yellowstone River about one mile south of Richland Park."
The notice stated the 13-year-old male was reported missing at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The boy disappeared from an area near Richland Park between Sidney and Fairview. Intense search efforts were focused on the area near the park, an RCSO representative said.
"It's about a mile down...south of Richland Park," said Undersheriff Bob Burnison. "He was in the river with a group, and then disappeared."
Search efforts on water and by air were underway on Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement, fire, fish and game personnel — as well as volunteers from Montana and North Dakota — searched the river near the park, the RCSO reported.
Burnison told the Sidney Herald on Sunday the 13-year-old male's identity is known. However, he could not reveal the boy's name until more information becomes available and the family is notified.
"We're in recovery mode right now," Burnison said. "We've been running sonar and different instruments."
Although a search party was reportedly scouting the river banks on Sunday afternoon, Burnison said the focus — as of September 6 — was primarily aerial and sonar.
"It's just so windy out there," Undersheriff Burnison said over the phone. "The helicopters are waiting for the wind to die down."