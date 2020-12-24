The year rolled in sleepy and quiet. A pandemic was the farthest thing from anyone’s mind. But, once coronavirus made itself known, it took over the 2020 conversations around the globe, affecting everything and everyone from everywhere.
Countries around the world, including the United States, put travel restrictions in place. They locked down bars, restaurants and salons, where risks of super-spreading was thought to be highest. They urged the remaining “essential” workers to do as much remote work as possible, and encouraged the rest to wear masks and maintain social distance.
These actions drop-kicked demand for fuel by 30 to 40 percent worldwide, depressing prices. Then Russia and Saudi Arabia glutted the world’s oil supply and dropped prices even lower with an international price war.
Montana, early in March, directed the closure of public schools for two weeks, and local schools suspended spring activities indefinitely. Fairview and Sidney mayors each released statements about COVID-19 measures their cities would take, including closing City Hall. Cancellations of most community events rapidly followed, including, eventually, cancellation of the centennial Richland County Fair.
Montana reported its first COVID-19 death March 27, followed rapidly by a second death March 29. As of Dec. 24, 916 Montanans have died, a figure that is roughly 21 times the reported flu deaths for the 2019/20 influenza season.
Hospital capacity has filled with both COVID-19 and other cases, straining existing health care capacity, and many doctors and nurses across the state described it as a breaking point as they pleaded with Montanans to social distance and wear masks to slow the spread. Alternative care sites were set up and contracted health workers flown in to help ease the strain.
In Richland County, the first positive case was reported April 7. As of Dec. 24, the county has had 1,013 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. In the 2019/20 flu season, there were 137 flu cases, seven hospitalizations, and one death reported.
Amidst all of the resulting turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been moments of great generosity and great ingenuity as well.
Communities have rallied together to help all the people suddenly thrown out of work, and to help businesses as well.
Town Pump, for one, gave $1 million to food banks nationwide, including $7,500 to local partners. County Tavern Association donated $2,000 to the local food bank. Friends of Reynolds donated $44,000 to various local groups, to name but a few of the many who gave generously.
Businesses innovated their approaches to business. They installed point of sale systems for contactless take out and delivery as they faced occupancy and other restrictions. Meadowlark Brewing shifted gears from brewing beer — now piling up amid state closure orders — to manufacturing hand sanitizer.
Public agencies, meanwhile, were also forced to think out of the box.
Sidney Police Department Chief Mark Kraft, for example, sought grant funding to purchase remote work equipment, to reduce the number of people present at any one time in the building. Sidney’s Public Works Director Jeff Hintz adjusted shift rotations to reduce the number of people present at any one time and cancelled the weekly group safety meeting, to reduce the chance everyone would get sick at once.
Non-profits like Foundation for Community Care and Boys and Girls Club of Richland County, meanwhile, had to completely rethink their approaches to fund-raising and sometimes, even relevance. BGC, for example, shifted focus from after-school programming to providing free and reduced lunches.
Foundation for Community Care, meanwhile, had to rethink its entire concept for the fundraising on which it relies. For its Wine and Food Festival, for example, they offered a contactless wine pull and partnered with area restaurants to offer take-out meals in lieu of a banquet. The live auction became a weeklong virtual event.
Field Days also became virtual for the year, and Zoom calls became the new normal for many meetings ranging from city meetings to routine staff meetings, doctor visits, court appearances, and more.
Elections were held by mail — and Montanans voted for change in that election, shifting further red than ever before, creating a nearly unified government for the first time in decades.
Despite all the many challenges, however, much was still accomplished in 2020. Fairview finished a road construction project upgrading its main route and Sidney finished a substantial upgrade to its water system, setting it up to continue with the next phase of those efforts as planned, into 2021.
Richland County is halfway to finishing its sewer construction project in Circle Subdivision, and they partnered with Fairview to help it build an ambulance barn. They’ve also begun construction on brand new facilities at the Fairgrounds, for a hoped-for 2021 centennial celebration.