The U.S. Census Bureau is sending a paper questionnaire along with an identification code for the online version to the home mailing addresses of people who have not yet responded to the census online or by phone.
National studies estimate about 17% of Montana households will receive this mailing, referred to as "Internet Choice" (you get a paper questionnaire and the invitation to respond online).
Another 15% percent of Montana households will receive a paper form when the census resumes operations, a process called "update leave."
Combined, about one third of Montana's households have not yet received their census form or invitation to participate because of the state's rural nature.
As of April 7, more than one-third of Montana households and 45.7 percent of the nation’s households had responded to the 2020 Census either online or by phone.
Montana's self-response rate in 2010 was 64.6%. Yellowstone County leads the state with a 48.5% rate.
Granite County, one of Montana's more rural counties, has a 7.8% rate and is among the state's counties with a dominant update leave (census taker drops off a paper questionnaire packet) strategy. Montanans who live on a rural route, who have a P.O. box address, or who live on any of the tribal nations are predominantly in the update leave category.
Update leave will resume as soon as the census ends its operational pause. However, during the operational pause, the census paper processing centers are at minimal staffing; therefore, the time to receive and enter information from the paper census forms will take longer.
Montanans can still respond (but only once) in any of three ways to the constitutionally mandated census.
Visit the online census at https://my2020census.gov/
For information about how U.S. census data is used and why it matters for federal funding programs visit: https://2020census.gov/en/census-data.html
To call, use the toll-free number: 1-844-330-2020