2022 Community Hay Bale Decorating Contest is about to begin

Richland County 4-H and Reynolds Market are excited for the 6th Annual Community Hay Bale Contest! Why, you ask? It's fun, entertaining for all, and pulls the community together during the beautiful Fall season.
Join the community challenge; sign up your club, organization, businesses or family to decorate a hay bale display.
Hay Bale Decorating Schedule
Signup Deadline: Friday, Sept. 23 - Any group, church or business that would like to participate in the contest or be willing to have a decorated hay bale at their business can contact Libby at Reynolds 406-433-2305 or message Reynolds Market, Sidney Facebook page. If your business would like a hay bale displayed in front of your business, please let us know.
Set Up: No earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 28, final setup is Sunday, Oct. 9.
Take Down: Displays MUST be taken down and area cleaned up by Saturday, Nov. 5.
If you do not have a location placement, one will be provided for you and will be determined by Sunday, Sept. 25 to each participating contact person needing a display area.
Prizes sponsored by Reynolds Market for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded on Friday, Oct. 28. People's Choice Award will be voted on by the public. Come down to Reynolds Market, Oct. 10-25 and vote for your favorite hay bale display.
Maps will be available Oct. 10 at Reynolds Market for the hay bale trail, once all displays are set up.