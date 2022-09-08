2022 Community Hay Bale Decorating Contest is about to begin

Richland County 4-H and Reynolds Market are excited for the 6th Annual Community Hay Bale Contest! Why, you ask? It's fun, entertaining for all, and pulls the community together during the beautiful Fall season.

Join the community challenge; sign up your club, organization, businesses or family to decorate a hay bale display.



