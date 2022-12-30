Sidney Police Department Year in Review Police Chief Mark Kraft Dec 2022

The year of 2022 proved to have been a busy one for the Sidney Police Department (SPD). From new recruits to the K-9 unit’s Ringo crime fighter, your local police department has been ensuring community safety. Over the past year, three new recruits have joined the official roster.

“In April, we hired James Drager. Officer Drager completed SPD’s 14-week field training program this summer, and will be attending the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in January 2023. In December, we hired Tyler King and Joel Rosales, and they are completing their orientation and administrative training now. They will begin their field training in January 2022,” Police Chief Mark Kraft explained.



