The year of 2022 proved to have been a busy one for the Sidney Police Department (SPD). From new recruits to the K-9 unit’s Ringo crime fighter, your local police department has been ensuring community safety. Over the past year, three new recruits have joined the official roster.
“In April, we hired James Drager. Officer Drager completed SPD’s 14-week field training program this summer, and will be attending the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in January 2023. In December, we hired Tyler King and Joel Rosales, and they are completing their orientation and administrative training now. They will begin their field training in January 2022,” Police Chief Mark Kraft explained.
Recruitment for law enforcement officers presents a certain set of constraints which makes hiring a difficult task under the best of circumstances. However, the hiring process for officers has become increasingly strenuous.
“This year we have taken some steps to increase our presence online and through social media, and have used platforms like Indeed, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. to advertise our open positions, as well as using a web-based job application service to make applying for a job as easy as possible,” Kraft explained. “As a result, during our last recruitment cycle we had more applicants than we have had at any time during the last few years.”
Over the past year, one of the more serious cases with which the Sidney Police Department has been dealing is the Christopher Wetzstein homicide. The manner of death in the Wetzstein case was ruled as a gunshot wound. The firearm used in the crime was connected to Lyndsee Brewer who pled guilty to deliberate homicide and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Sidney Police officers maintain their duty-readiness through continued-training programs and applied technology courses. Local officers cover everything from active shooter training to writing reports.
“During this past year we have worked to enhance our readiness and increase our capabilities in regards to active shooter situations. We hosted a number of training courses including active shooter response, mechanical breaching and crime scene operations in order to bring high quality training to our area that was open to other law enforcement officers. Additionally, our officers received in-service training in a wide variety of topics from suicide prevention to de-escalation to CPR to report writing,” Kraft said.
The Sidney K-9 unit has also been busy at work making sure to help fight the spread of illegal narcotics within the city of Sidney, Richland County and the entire MonDak region.
“Officer Tanner Gomke and Ringo have been busy, both locally, but also as a regional resource. We have fielded requests from numerous agencies both in Montana and North Dakota for use of our K9, and we have been able to help out in a number of situations,” Kraft added.
And if you think that Ringo merely gets to ride around in the back of his squad car all day hanging out, you can think again. Sidney’s most bad-to-the-bone pooch does his fair share of crime fighting as well.
“Most recently here in Sidney, K9 Ringo was involved in the successful apprehension of an assailant in a domestic assault. The subject had fled the scene of the assault, but was located a short time later by Officer Gomke. The subject initially was not compliant and ignored the officer’s commands, but when challenged with K9 Ringo, the subject immediately complied and was taken into custody without incident,” Kraft explained.
One of the top moments for Chief Kraft this year was having the opportunity to host the 2022 Montana Peace Officer Memorial Day Parade.
“Hosting the 2022 Montana Peace Officer Memorial Day Parade Ceremony in May was quite an honor, and I am proud of and grateful for this community and the overwhelming support we received. Having law enforcement officers from agencies in Montana, North Dakota and Canada coming to recognize all fallen officers was humbling,” Kraft said.