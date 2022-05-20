The VFW is holding their annual Memorial Day Program this year on May 30, 2022.
This year’s program will begin with the posting of the flags at the Veteran’s Memorial Park at 7 a.m. Each year, approximately 130 of the 650 flags stored in the Flags of Honor room are displayed. Flags are rotated each year so that all flags are displayed within a four year cycle. This year, the Lion’s Club is assisting with the efforts to post the representation of these 130 flags.
The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Flags can be picked up at the Flags of Honor room starting at 10 a.m. Gene Ronningen will serve as the Parade Chairman and Master of Ceremonies.
Following the parade, there will be a program at the pavilion. Pastor Tim Tharp will deliver an invocation, followed by the Missing Man Table presentation and flag folding. Shane Gorder, current Richland County Commissioner, will be the guest speaker.
The program will also feature a tribute to departed comrades by the VFW Post and Auxiliary, taps by Don Netzer, and a benediction by Pastor Tim Tharp.
At approximately 12 p.m. there will be a picnic in the park with burgers, brats, hotdogs, beans, potato salad, and potluck desserts, with picnic supplies donated by Red Rock Auto. All are welcome to attend.
The VFW will be accepting free-will offerings for the Flags of Honor program, which is funded entirely through donations. Started in 1965, this program houses 650 casket flags from deceased veterans behind glass doors in a humidity controlled room. While fifth grade classes tour the facility annually, private tours can be arranged by contacting Violet Tharp at 406-489-1234, or Margaret Bradley at 406-488-4613 or 406-489-1535.