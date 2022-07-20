Child ID program at Moose

Deputy Nathan Wortman and Officer Stephen Hayes register Laryssa Fields into the Child ID system. The Child ID system records pertinent information onto a disc that can be used to help locate a child should they go missing.

 Mike Francingues | Sidney Herald

There have been so many great events this summer, with ample opportunities to support the community and have fun.

August is no exception, with many exciting things in the works. On Saturday, August 13, there are several fun things happening at the Sidney Moose Lodge, located at 101 3rd St. S.E., Sidney, Mont. 



