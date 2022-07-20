Deputy Nathan Wortman and Officer Stephen Hayes register Laryssa Fields into the Child ID system. The Child ID system records pertinent information onto a disc that can be used to help locate a child should they go missing.
There have been so many great events this summer, with ample opportunities to support the community and have fun.
August is no exception, with many exciting things in the works. On Saturday, August 13, there are several fun things happening at the Sidney Moose Lodge, located at 101 3rd St. S.E., Sidney, Mont.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Women of the Moose will be having a Bake Sale and Lunch at the Moose Lodge, and they encourage people to come check out all the food prepared by their members.
A Child ID Event will also be taking place at the Moose from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is free for all children. This event will have local Law Enforcement present to take pictures, do fingerprinting and answer questions. A CD copy with the child's information will be given to parents. National database Safe Surfin, which empowers young people, their parents, police and educators to make smart cyber decisions, will be used.
A Donut Eating Contest will take place at 11 a.m., with the Sidney Police facing off against the Richland County Sheriffs.