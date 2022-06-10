Those familiar with the annual Fort Union Rendezvous will most likely know the event is coming up this coming weekend. The rendezvous has been a Father’s Day weekend event for a number of years now.
This will be the 39th year for the rendezvous and events are scheduled from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. CDT June 16-19, with activities scheduled between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual Fort Union Rendezvous features staff and re-enactors celebrating the upper Missouri’s fur trading heritage and the important role the fort played in the area’s early years.
There will be daily demonstrations of skills vital in the 1800s such as blacksmithing, pottery-making, spinning and weaving, frontier cooking, hide tanning and period music.
Organizers are also excited to announce that Kids Day is back for 2022. Kid’s Day will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CDT Thursday, June 16 and will feature an all-new Kids Day with hands-on activities, a scavenger hunt and new camp demonstration stations.
A complete schedule for the entire weekend is available by visiting go.nps.gov/Rondy
The event is also open to those who wish to participate as well. Those who wish to be a part of the event should first read the guidelines for participation at https://tinyurl.com/2p969tfv
After reading the guidelines, those who wish to participate should contact Volunteer In Parks Coordinator Lisa Sanden at 701-572-1029 x218 or email lisa_sanden@nps.gov for more information.
The primary focus of Rendezvous events is to portray and re-create historic life and material culture; including activities, camping equipment, fashion and weapons common on the Northern Plains during Fort Union's period of significance. Since the event strives to be as authentic as possible, those participating should concentrate on clothing and gear from 1828-1867.
Participants are also asked to make friendly, personal contacts with visitors. Such contacts will help create an interactive learning event.
According to the Fort Union website, “All interpretation should illustrate the interactions between American Indians from the Upper Missouri Tribes (Assiniboine, Crow, Blackfeet, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota and Dakota Sioux); the tribes and Euro-Americans (American Fur Company employees, trappers, independent traders, hunters, rivermen, missionaries, slaves, visiting artists and scientists, military personnel, etc.); and among Euro-Americans who lived in, worked or traded at, or visited Fort Union in the early to mid-19th century.”
All participants must sign a VIP volunteer agreement in order to participate and/or camp at Rendezvous.
