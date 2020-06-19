A 4-year-old Sidney, Mont. boy drowned in the canal next to a trailer park located at 21st Ave. NW at approximately noon on Friday, June 19, 2020.
"He drowned," Sidney Police Department Chief Mark Kraft told the Sidney Herald. "That's really all I can say."
The boy, a Sidney resident, died.
As of 5:30 p.m. on June 19, the exact location of where the child fell into the canal was not known. Nor was it known where the boy was retrieved from the fast-moving canal waters.
The Sidney Police Department received a call at 12:15 p.m., Kraft said. Sidney Police officers, along with deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, personnel from the Richland County Fire Department and county ambulance services arrived at the scene where the boy was reported drowned.
He was located about a half a mile from where he fell into the canal, Kraft said. The child was taken to Sidney Health Center by the police, and was pronounced dead.
"Law enforcement officers from the Sidney Police Department transported him to the hospital," Kraft said. "He was taken to Sidney Health Center. He was 4 years old."
Bystanders at the scene declined to speak about the accident about an hour after it reportedly occurred.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 19, a spokesperson for Sidney Health Center said, "We have no statement at this time."
Due to privacy, and out of consideration for the family, no other details could be released to the public until further notice, Kraft stated.
"The Sidney Police Department is investigating the circumstances," he said.