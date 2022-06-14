The Sidney Lions Club is hosting their 5th annual Family Fun Trap Shoot event on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. until the event is done. It will take place at the Sidney Trap Shoot Club at 12598 Highway 16 N., Sidney, Mont. Here are 5 things to know ahead of the event:
1. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and there will be a $35 registration fee. Practice rounds will occur between 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. and will cost $10 per round.
2. The event is open to all ages and there is a two-round guarantee. New this year is a youth category open to those age 17 and younger. This category will have its own prizes. Be sure to bring your own gun, ammo and lawn chair. Concessions will be available, but there is no alcohol allowed on the grounds.
3. Free beginner instruction, open to all ages, will be provided, sponsored by Pheasants Forever. Guns, ammo and targets are provided for the beginner instruction.
4. There will be prizes! First place will receive a prize in the value of $500, second place in the value of $300 and third place in the value of $200. Raffles and door prizes will be available for purchase.
5. The Sidney Lions Club will put the proceeds from this event towards youth programs, student scholarships and community projects like sight and hearing support.