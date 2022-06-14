Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for another summer touring the Big Sky state and beyond for their 50th anniversary season. The family-friendly tour will bring the magic of theater nearly 7,000 miles, visiting cities in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington.
Sponsored locally by the MonDak Heritage Center, Shakespeare in the Parks will visit Sidney at 6:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Central Park Pavilion. Admission is free.
The troupe will be performing "King Lear," one of Shakespeare's tragedies. This is the first time MSIP has put on a production of "King Lear." The play follows King Lear of Britain, who, in his old age, divides his power and land between his three daughters before eventually going mad.
MSIP will have two touring productions this summer, with one performing "King Lear" and the other performing "Twelfth Night." The tour will begin in Bozeman, Mont. with performances of "King Lear" running June 15 through 18 and performances of "Twelfth Night" running June 22 through 25.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back on the road performing for audiences and inspiring everyone with a passion for Shakespeare’s greatest works. It’s going to be a remarkable 50th season, where audiences can discover these magical tales of tragedy and love for themselves," said Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin in a press release.