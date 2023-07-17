988 is the national lifeline for suicide prevention. People in crisis are unlikely to recall a full number which they do not use often. As such, Substances Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) replaced state and local lifeline numbers with the goal of providing an easy-to-remember number - 988. People are encouraged to call, text, or chat with 988 operators for mental-health support, from suicidal ideation to help with accessing mental-health resources in their area. The 988 calls are connected based on area and county codes to one of the three Montana call centers: Voices of Hope in Great Falls, 211 Help Center in Bozeman, and Lifeline Call Center in Missoula. Richland County callers are typically connected with Voices of Hope, where trained crisis professionals are available 24/7 all year round. Everyone is welcome to use the 988 service, which is available in English and Spanish and offers specialized services to veterans and Native-American populations.
July 16th marks the one-year anniversary of 988 in Montana. The 988 service takes on a unique role in Montana’s rural and frontier areas due to the lack of other mental-health support.
Often, 988 represents the only readily available help in rural communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Montana has led the nation in suicide mortality for decades, with only Wyoming surpassing the numbers in 2021. As rural residents are at a higher risk of suicide, it is of the utmost importance to provide them with access to 988 services. The 988 lifeline can now be accessed from all areas with cellular coverage and landlines. Montanans are a tough breed, but life is tougher at times. Asking for help is not a weakness but a sign of resourcefulness helping us to remain strong. If you or anyone you know are experiencing mental-health struggles, dial 988 and ask for assistance. Help is available.