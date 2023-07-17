Montana call centers

Montana 988 call centers

988 is the national lifeline for suicide prevention. People in crisis are unlikely to recall a full number which they do not use often. As such, Substances Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) replaced state and local lifeline numbers with the goal of providing an easy-to-remember number - 988. People are encouraged to call, text, or chat with 988 operators for mental-health support, from suicidal ideation to help with accessing mental-health resources in their area. The 988 calls are connected based on area and county codes to one of the three Montana call centers: Voices of Hope in Great Falls, 211 Help Center in Bozeman, and Lifeline Call Center in Missoula. Richland County callers are typically connected with Voices of Hope, where trained crisis professionals are available 24/7 all year round. Everyone is welcome to use the 988 service, which is available in English and Spanish and offers specialized services to veterans and Native-American populations.

July 16th marks the one-year anniversary of 988 in Montana. The 988 service takes on a unique role in Montana’s rural and frontier areas due to the lack of other mental-health support.



