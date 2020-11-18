The Lower Yellowstone Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) is a nonprofit organization in Montana that promotes motorcycle education, safety and awareness. Our organization is involved in various community activities across Montana.
In Richland County, we have worked closely with the Christmas Coalition for 21 years, gathering, buying, and donating toys for Gifts From The Heart. Last year, in our community, we distributed gifts to 378 children among 120 families. Our chapter collects most of the toys and monetary donations from area companies, businesses, and individuals. This continued support is what keeps our toy drive going.
We are looking for a tax-deductible contribution that will make a difference in a child's life at Christmas. There are many ways to donate. Some area businesses will have either cash or toy donation boxes. They include Johnson Hardware & Furniture, Tractor Supply Company, the Elks Lodge, Footers, Healthworks, and Sidney Mercantile. Buy a gift from or drop it off at Johnson Hardware & Furniture during the Christmas Stroll on November 26th. We will be selling chili, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, and baked goods. Most of the ingredients and supplies are generously donated to us from Johnson Hardware & Furniture as a fundraiser for our toy drive. When you donate a gift during the Stroll you will get a FREE MEAL! Monetary donations can be mailed directly to Stockman Bank-ABATE 301 W Holly St., Sidney, MT 59270 or Maria Hodge PO Box 62, Crane, MT 59217. Arrangements can be made to pick up toys by calling Maria Hodge at 406-480-3597.
We thank you for your continued support in this worthwhile endeavor during the Christmas holiday.