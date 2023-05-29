It was a day of flags. It was a day of remembrance.
Sidney came out on Memorial Day to honor the names of the fallen who died on battlefields far from home in defense of freedom.
The day began with the posting of approximately 130 flags stored in the Flags of Honor room with the help of The Lions Club, the local Boy Scout Troop, and other volunteers.
This was followed by a Memorial Day parade that proceeded down Central Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park where dignitaries waited for the opening ceremony on the bandstand.
The sky was still all day, but as guest speaker Tim Tharp spoke about the fallen, clouds let down tiny drops of rain, like tears from heaven, as if in mourning.
It lasted but a brief moment, but that moment in time was all it took to reflect and to remember.
“It is good to remember the dates in history and to recall the numbers of dead in our wars,” Tharp said.
But, Tharp said the most important thing for people to remember is that the veteran did not die in vain. By caring for the veterans and their families, Tharp said, that is how to pay back their sacrifices.
Tharp said veterans are dying by suicide at an alarming rate.
“And don’t forget those veterans who have survivor’s guilt when they come home when others don’t,” Tharp said.
Tharp said the general public tends to think more about mundane things rather than how to serve others in a more compassionate way.
“One in ten Montanans have served (in the military),” he said. “We must care for them when they return.”
Tharp reported on the recent successes of the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary with the help of other service organizations: The passage of the PACT Act that expands VA healthcare to veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic chemicals and improved healthcare for women veterans exposed to sexual assault.
Tharp thanked the NorthEast Montana Veterans Coalition for their mission in ending veteran suicide.
“When I hear people say, ‘Happy Memorial day’, I cringe,” Tharp said.
“This day is to memorialize the dead. It is to shed a tear,” he said.
Following the program, a meal was provided sponsored by Kraken Industries.
Richland County Deputy Sheriff Steve Will, who carried the flag in the Sidney Memorial Day parade, served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2014 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“This day means a lot,” he said. “I began carrying the flag in the parade ever since I was a boy. I think those who serve serve over principles.”
“Many veterans go overseas and they don’t go back. We respect them by putting up flags,” Sidney Boy Scout Jayden Halvorson said.