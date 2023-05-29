Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade down Central Avenue in Sidney.

 Greg Hitchcock

It was a day of flags. It was a day of remembrance.

Sidney came out on Memorial Day to honor the names of the fallen who died on battlefields far from home in defense of freedom.

Lions, Boy Scouts, and volunteers

The Lions Club, local Boys Scout Troop, and other volunteers helped post approximately 130 flags on Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
The Boy Scouts post a flag

The Boy Scouts post a flag at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney.


