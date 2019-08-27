Sidney Chamber of Commerce's Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board met Thursday, Aug. 22 for their regular meeting.
The main topic
Wayfinding signs took up the majority of the discussion. CTA Designs, the company who designed the wayfinding signs in Glasgow, Red Lodge, and Fort Peck, sent the group examples of signage they've designed before. Ron Witworth with CTA Designs called into the meeting to answer questions about the project.
CVB would like the signs installed next spring. The group agreed by the third week in September, they would discuss how many signs would be needed, fees to design, cost to install and how to obtain permission from Montana Department of Transportation to install signs on Central Avenue. Committee chair Laura Schieber said she would check into the rules on whether CVB needed to collect bids from multiple design companies.
Top priority
CVB narrowed down the amount of signs to be purchased this year by prioritizing a list of locations. The committee determined signage for Fairview Bridge, Fort Union, For Buford, county fairgrounds, hospital, Law and Justice Center and three map signs were top priority. The next round of signs purchased would likely include MonDak Heritage Center, Chamber Visitors Center, city pool/hockey arena and city parks.
In other news
- Sidney Chamber of Commerce is waiting to hear back from the state on a $450,000 grant that was applied for by the chamber in partnership with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce to promote fishing access across five counties of northeastern Montana. The application process can take around six weeks.
- CVB discussed how to attract more Canadian tourists. Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the chamber, said they should focus on catching Canadian bikers on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota. Other ideas included digital marketing and possibly a Canadian exclusive golf tournament.
- CVB will be replacing the chamber's pop-up tents and adding their chamber logo to the canopy. Cost for a 10x20 tent according to Schieber was $300-$400 for the frame and $900 for the canopy. Committee member Cheri Friedman requested cost estimates be collected for two 10x10 tents as well. A motion was approved to spend up to $2,000 on a pop-up tent.
- Vander Weele reported lodging tax for the area was down 2 percent for the second quarter this year, but up 1 percent overall. He expects the third quarter to do quite well with the fair and state swim meet bringing people to town.