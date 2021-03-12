Gwyna Brengman has sat through any number of assemblies geared toward preventing suicide.
“It’s not as easy as people make it seem,” she said. “The idea that suicide is cured instantly after you talk to someone. That’s not how it goes. It takes a lot of work and effort, and so much more than you realize.”
Brengman knows, because during her sophomore year in 2019 she tried to overdose on Midol pills.
“I guess one of the things that had pushed me over the edge was our family dog had died the day before," she recalled.
But there was something else that happened, too. Something that shut down communication — ultimately the vital element that saved her life.
“I had told my parents before that I was experiencing some of these things,” Gwyna recalled. “And they were like it’s not that bad.”
They did ultimately say some of the right things. They did say that if she needed that much help, she could tell them.
But the very words themselves communicated a certain undertone that is common in society.
Mental illness is weakness.
If you need that much help …
“It’s just not that easy to talk about,” Brengman said. “It feels like people blow you off. And they don’t want to believe it’s serious.”
Her mom, Kristin Kennedy, agrees there was a breakdown in communication.
“As a parent, you don’t want to hear that your child is struggling, and 14 is a really hard age to parent,” she said. “This is totally from my perspective, but, at 14, they are dealing one, with all those hormones going into school. And the transition from eighth grade to high school is difficult anyway.”
Because of that Kennedy tried not to push too hard to be let in. She wanted to give her daughter space to be her own person.
“I want my kids to be strong and independent,” she said. “I didn’t want to hinder that as they are feeling out the world for themselves.”
Middle school was the first time Gwyna recalls talking to her mother about an emotional darkness in her inner world.
“They told me it was just because of the friends I was hanging out with,” Gwyna said. “That hurt a lot. It was like that relationship that I had built up, with my parents telling me I could go to them if anything was wrong and they would help, that was just shattered. They didn’t want to believe it. They thought it was just the people I was hanging out with.”
That was ironic, not least because it was those same friends who had helped Gwyna understand that she really needed to talk to her parents about what she was feeling.
“On the outside, my friends were a bit different from what society standards would be,” Gwyna said. “They were a little more outspoken. They wore darker clothes. But they weren’t bad people. And I could talk to them about anything, and they would try to help me.”
Ultimately, Gwyna’s attempts did lead to getting a counselor, right before her freshman year in high school. But the fit wasn’t good, and Gwyna didn’t feel that the counselor really cared abut her.
The counselor told Gwyna she was projecting what others feel onto herself, and that she just needed to “bubble,” to protect herself until those feelings went away.
“She was just way off the mark,” Gwyna said. “I needed to talk to someone who would actually care and listen.”
Feeling shut down
The night of her attempted suicide, Gwyna’s family took their beloved pet Rufus to the veterinarian for cremation and a final goodbye.
Gwyna remembers feeling numb. She couldn’t talk about her feelings to anyone. She didn’t know how to say goodbye to Rufus properly. All she could think of to say to him was thank you for being the family pet.
Her parents took her attitude, however, as nonchalance. Teenage insensitivity.
On top of that emotional turmoil, Gwyna had sent a wrong text to her mother. The text had been intended for a friend in school who was bugging her. It said she was going through some stuff, and didn’t have time to talk.
But the text went to her mother instead of her friend.
After the family returned home from the veterinarian’s, there was a family meeting, during which Gwyna says her parents revoked her cell phone privileges.
“I was like OK, it’s pointless to argue, and I’ll just get in even more trouble for talking back,” she recalls.
In her room, Gwyna did homework, listened to some music, and read until about 9, when she tried to fall asleep.
“My brain was just thinking over what I could have done differently, even though it wasn’t really my fault from what I remember, and just how I was wishing they would understand and actually care,” she recalls.
She’s not sure the exact moment she reached for the bottle of Midol from her nightstand. She remembers staring at it for 10 to 15 minutes before finally taking a handful of pills and lying back down.
An hour later, she took another handful, and cleared a space in her closet to sit and listen to music.
She texted a few friends using a contraband iPod, most of whom were asleep. But one wasn’t. Her ex at the time, Kris Ashcraft.
“I knew he was someone I could talk to even after we broke up,” Gwyna said. “He made it clear I could always come to him. I told him that I’d overdosed and needed someone to talk to, and he was there.”
He convinced her to go get some water and drink it. Then he kept talking to her. He told her how much he and everyone would miss her when she was gone.
“That got to me,” she said, “and that is when I got up and told my sister.”
Road to recovery
In the hospital, as part of treatment efforts, Gwyna found a counselor who she felt actually listened to her. A journey began, one that she is taking with her parents, toward recovery.
“We’ve all learned so much,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, for one, has become more aware of her daughter Gwyna’s moods, and is more aware of the signals that mean mom needs to push a little harder to be let in and to have a conversation. Gwyna meanwhile, has learned to open up more and express herself better, and make her feelings and her needs known.
The experience has also changed Kennedy’s views about mental illness. While her dad suffers from PTSD, she still grew up in a family that largely saw mental illness more as weakness than simply an illness to be treated. Now she realizes that this attitude was part of the reason Gwyna had difficulty breaking through and communicating her needs.
Talking about mental health has not been easy.
“At first, you don’t want to be judged,” Kennedy said. “You don’t want to say anything to anyone about what is going on. So, in the beginning, I told very few what was happening. But as time has gone by, and Gwyna was OK with talking about it, we have kind of let everyone know.”
Society as a whole needs to talk more about it, Kennedy believes.
“Society is a big barrier to mental health. It should not be an embarrassment,” she said. “We have all needed counseling at some point in our life, whether we actually did it or not. And that third party intervention can be a real blessing.”