Here at the Sidney Herald, we are wishing you a happy Thanksgiving, so we thought we would share with you a few of our holiday recipes and traditions.
Best turkey ever
We’d always end up disappointed each Thanksgiving after spending hours prepping, brining, seasoning, and cooking turkey, only to have it end up dry and tasteless. We figured there had to be a better way to do poultry – this recipe is IT! We do this recipe on our Green Mountain Grill, but it could be adapted to any smoker or oven. Works great on both turkey and chicken year-round! Brine if desired – we usually buy pre-brined.
Ingredients
Whole poultry
Paper towels
Rub blend of choice
Butter
BBQ sauce or butter for basting (if desired)
Directions
Preheat grill to 225°-275° (Depending on desired smoke level).
PREP POULTRY: Remove any items from cavity of bird. With a large knife or bone shears, cut along backbone and remove. Flip bird over and press down HARD to flatten. Gently separate skin from meat and use paper towels to dry skin and under skin as much as possible.
SEASON: Melt butter and seasoning mix together. When slightly solid, rub all over bird, including under skin and inside cavity. Sprinkle extra rub around as needed. Tuck wings under breasts to ensure even cook.
GRILL: Place poultry breast side up on grill, ensuring bird lays flat. Insert digital thermometer at this point if using. Smoke poultry, basting every hour, until internal temperature reaches 155° (Approx. 45-60 mins/lb). Turn smoker to high for approx. 10 minutes to crisp skin and remove bird once 165°.
SERVE: Cover chicken lightly with foil and rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.
Alternate cook: 375° for 1 hour or until done. Works best on small poultry!
Macaroni-Cheese SaladMy Great-grandma was an amazing cook. She always made her famous macaroni salad every year for Thanksgiving. She worked at the local restaurant and made amazing food for the community. This is a special dish that has been passed down in my family for generations, and more generations to come.
Ingredients
1 pkg. macaroni and cheese
1-10 oz. frozen peas (unthawed)
3/4 cup miracle whip
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/2cup onion, chopped
1/2 tsp. salt
dash pepper
6 hard boiled eggs — 1 egg for garnish
Directions
Cook noodles as directed on box and cool.
Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.
Dinner Rolls
This is a great recipe for dinner rolls. Bread is my favorite. We have had these for Thanksgiving at my Aunt Carolyn’s for as long as I can remember. The original recipe is from my Aunt Carolyn Petrie’s best friend, Agnes Schmucker. Serve with a pound or so of butter. As they say, with a name like Schmucker, it has to be good!
Ingredients:
2 cups boiling water
½ cup sugar
1 tbsp. salt
2 tbsp. butter
Mix together until dissolved then set aside.
2 packages yeast (rapid rise or regular)
¼ cup warm water
1 tsp. sugar
Mix together then set aside.
2 eggs (beat then set aside)
8 cups flour (sifted)
Directions
Once water mixture is cool in a large bowl, add yeast mixture, then eggs. Add 4 cups flour, beat until smooth. Add approximately 3 more cups a little at a time. (I don’t usually use all 8 cups flour). Dough should be a little sticky. Cover with a wet towel and let rise until ready to overflow from bowl. Knock the dough down and then roll out with leftover flour. Dough should be approximately ½ inch thick when rolled out. Cut into circles. Roll the dough circles into an oblong shape by tucking the edges under. (I usually put the small pieces between the cutouts inside each roll as I am tucking to use all the dough).
Grease pans. Place rolls, folded side down, in the pans. Bake at 375° for 12-15 minutes. Rolls should be golden brown on top and sound hollow when they are done. One batch makes approximately two 9x13 pans.
Really-Real Green Bean Casserole
Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday! There has always been something about it that just fills me with the most joy and warmth of any day of the year. Sure, Christmas you get the presents, everybody loves presents, and halloween you get an absurd amount of candy, enough said, haha. However, the traditions of hunting, eating, drinking, watching the dog show, napping thru the second half of the football game, decorating the Christmas tree with my sisters, and now our children, before the final turkey coma that marks the holiday’s end. THAT beats all in my book, especially the food! ALL OF IT!
My favorite dish for as long as I can remember (especially since I started making it from scratch) is the Green Bean Casserole! I will always make sure there is green bean casserole on the table wherever I spend my favorite day of the year.
Give this recipe a try, and you’ll see shy Green Bean Casserole should be a staple at EVERY Thanksgiving meal!
BAKED “FRIED” ONIONS
1 large onion
1/2 cup almond flour (or all-purpose)
3/4 cup Crushed Porkrinds
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 large egg
1 Tablespoon milk
GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
1 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 pound fresh green beans, rinsed, trimmed and halved
2 Tablespoons bacon grease (I fry up 1/2 lbs of bacon bits for topping and hold the grease)
8 ounces mushrooms, chopped
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3-4 cloves garlic, minced (roasted garlic is great here)
2 Tablespoons all purpose flour
3/4 cup bone broth or vegetable broth
1 and 1/4 cups half-and-half
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 475°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
For the onions: (while the onions bake, you can blanch the green beans– step 4.) Thinly slice the onion. Pour almond flour in one small bowl, pork rinds + salt + pepper into a medium bowl, and whisk the egg and milk together in another small bowl. To bread the onion slices, you’ll want to use one hand for dry and one hand for wet. First, dip a few slices into the flour. Then into the egg mixture. And finally, give them a nice dunk into the pork rinds and coat them well. Place onto baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the onions. Bake onions until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Make sure you flip them a couple times!
Reduce oven to 400°F
Bring a gallon of water and 1 Tablespoon of salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the beans and blanch for 5 minutes. Drain and immediately place into ice bath. Drain again.
For the casserole: Over medium-high heat, in a large 10 – 12 inch oven proof skillet Add bacon grease, and the mushrooms, 1 teaspoon salt, and the pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to give off moisture about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Sprinkle the flour on top and stir until combined. The flour will soak up all the moisture. Add the broth and simmer for 3 minutes. Decrease the heat to medium-low and add the half-and-half. Stirring occasionally, cook until the mixture is thick– about 10 minutes or longer if want a thicker sauce.
Remove from the heat and add 1/4 of the onions and all of the green beans. Give it a nice stir, combining the sauce and beans. Top with remaining onions and bake until bubbly, about 10-15 minutes. Remove from the oven sprinkle with bacon bits of hapiness and You Are Welcome!
Sweet Potato Casserole
This is a dish that my mom makes a lot at Thanksgiving. Through the years, it’s a dish that is always ready for the big feast and a family favorite. While I am not the one cooking it (so I can’t definitively say), it doesn’t seem like it’s one of those overly-stressful dishes to make for my mom. So this could definitely be a dish that isn’t too hard to make and will feed a lot of hungry family members. Thanks mom!
Ingredients
4 large sweet potatoes
half cup of granulated sugar
one teaspoon of kosher salt
one teaspoon of vanilla extract
2 large eggs
half cup of unsalted butter, melted
For the streusel topping
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
half cup of all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped pecans
half cup unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
1. Cook sweet potatoes in desired manner, until soft.
2. Preheat over to 375 degrees. Spray a 2 qt baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, combine cooked sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs and melted butter. Beat with an electric mixer for about 4-5 minutes, until fluffy and smooth.
4. Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 25 minutes.
5. While baking, prepare streusel topping by combining brown sugar, flour, pecans and melted butter in a small bowl. Mix with a fork and set aside.
6. Sprinkle the baked sweet potato mixture with streusel and return to oven for about 10-15 minutes until crumble is lightly browned. Serve immediately or cover with foil and serve in 30 minutes.
Carrot Mold
Ingredients
1 scant cup shortening
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup grated carrots
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Directions
Cream shortening and sugar. Add rest in the order given. Batter will be thick. Grease ring mold well with butter and sprinkle with soda cracker crumbs. To service — fill the center of the ring with buttered or creamed peas.
Notice there are no baking directions, that is because the ring was always tossed in while the turkey was cooking and baked until it was done.
No-bake cherry cheesecake
There were always a horde of desserts to tempt us after we finished our Thanksgiving feast, and. Grandma Bibb knew everyone’s favorites, too. She always made sure they were all on hand for the visiting children and grandchildren. My favorite dessert is this very simple refrigerator cheesecake.
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 c ReaLemon juice
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp vanilla
1 can cherry pie filling
1 graham cracker crust
In a large mixer bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Mix in lemon juice and vanilla. Pour the mixture into the graham cracker crust and allow it to set at last three hours until firm. Top with the desired amount of cherry pie filling before serving.