A world of imagination at her fingertips

The Sidney-Richland County Library is proud to announce our latest hard-working reader, Beatrix Rein Homecillo (she goes by Bea (“Bay-yah”).

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sidney-Richland County Library is proud to announce our latest hard-working reader, Beatrix Rein Homecillo (she goes by Bea (“Bay-yah”).

Bea had a strong interest with books at a very young age. In fact, she prefers books over toys. Before Bea turned 4, she read her first sentence! Now Bea reads at least five books every night and will often say, “I can’t sleep without my bedtime stories.”



Tags

Load comments