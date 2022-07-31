A world of imagination at her fingertips

The Sidney-Richland County Library is proud to announce our latest hard-working reader, Beatrix Rein Homecillo (she goes by Bea (“Bay-yah”).
Bea had a strong interest with books at a very young age. In fact, she prefers books over toys. Before Bea turned 4, she read her first sentence! Now Bea reads at least five books every night and will often say, “I can’t sleep without my bedtime stories.”
Bea is the daughter of Jasmin Dayao of Sidney and Renier Homecillo currently of Cebu, Phillipines.
To encourage a love of reading in children, the Sidney-Richland County Library is promoting “1,000 Books before Kindergarten,” a nationwide program that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud with their children every day. Research continually shows that children who are read aloud to every day before kindergarten will have higher scores and more success when they begin school. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and learning.
The theme of the Sidney-Richland County Library program is “The Magic of Reading.” Children receive a small prize at each 100-level milestone, and at the end of the program participants earn a certificate and t-shirt for successful completion.
This program is free to children ages 0-4 and their families. Stop by the library to sign up today!