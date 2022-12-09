ABATE toy drive
Natalie Wilson

The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter is holding their 28th annual toy drive, Gifts From the Heart, at the Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Drive is open to Richland County residents ages 0-18 who feel they are in need. There will also be food baskets available for participants who need food for the holidays. 

ABATE, a non-profit motorcycle rights organization which promotes awareness, safety and education of motorcycles, consists mostly of members around Eastern Montana. The organization began in the Sidney and Glendive area in 1990.



