The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter is holding their 28th annual toy drive, Gifts From the Heart, at the Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Drive is open to Richland County residents ages 0-18 who feel they are in need. There will also be food baskets available for participants who need food for the holidays.
ABATE, a non-profit motorcycle rights organization which promotes awareness, safety and education of motorcycles, consists mostly of members around Eastern Montana. The organization began in the Sidney and Glendive area in 1990.
Secretary for the Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter Dawn Guenzi explained that the group is looking to reach low-income families, seasonal workers who aren't employed during the holiday season, those with disabilities and anyone disadvantageous with the toy drive, because those groups tend to be most impacted.
"We get thanked often by those that donate for doing what we do, but when we get a message or hear from someone thanking us that has been helped by this program, that is when we remember exactly why we do what we do. It makes it all worth it, as it's all about the kids,” Guenzi explained.
ABATE uses any cash donations towards the purchasing of more toys, as sometimes it is easier for people to send money. Cash donations can be given at Stockman Bank. Donations of toys should be geared toward ages 0-18. Mittens and winter hats are also encouraged donation items as banks will distribute those to each child receiving a gift.
Other than toys, some items that can be donated include sports equipment, makeup kits, deodorant, wallets, clothing, infant clothing and necessities and more. Guenzi shared that a salon in Glendive donated 10 haircuts to kids in the area for the drive.
“Last year, the Lower Yellowstone chapter brought in $10,687.22 for children in Fairview, Crane, Lambert, Savage and Sidney, and helped 180 families with 422 kids,” Guenzi said.
She also shared a message she received after a previous drive: "I don't know for sure if it was you or not that came to my house tonight and delivered presents for my kids. The paper had your name on it. I was gone to the grocery store at the time, but my little sister and husband were home. If it was you, thank you so much, you didn't have to do that."
"Things like this are why we do what we do, and make it all worth it," Guenzi said of the message.
If anyone interested is unable to attend the event, they are encouraged to contact Maria Hodge, 406-480-3597, to set up a pick up time for donations. The Lodge for the Dec. 10 event is located on Main Street across from the court house. The chapter also encourages anyone who knows of a senior needing food for the holidays to call 406-433-7421.