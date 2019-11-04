Lower Yellowstone ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) is a nonprofit organization in Montana that promotes motorcycle education, safety and awareness. The organization is involved in various community activities across Montana. These include motorcycle safety courses, annual children's motorcycle safety poster contest, annual bike show, and involvement with many other nonprofit organizations in eastern Montana.
Because the Lower Yellowstone chapter is the largest in the state, its split into two counties, Richland and Dawson, for annual toy drives. In Richland County, ABATE has worked closely with the Christmas Coalition for 20 years, gathering, buying and donating Gifts from the Heart. Last year gifts were distributed to 411 children among 151 families. The Lower Yellowstone chapter collects most of the toys and monetary donations from area companies, businesses and individuals.
The chapter is looking for a tax-deductible contribution that will make a difference in a child's life at Christmas. There are many ways to donate. Buy a gift and drop it off at Johnson's Hardware during the Christmas Stroll on Nov. 29. ABATE will be selling sloppy joes, hot cocoa and apple cider, and baked goods. Most of the ingredients and supplies are donated from Johnson's as a fundraiser for the toy drive. A donation of a gift during the Christmas Stroll will earn a person a free meal.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Stockman Bank - ABATE, 301 West Holly Street, Sidney MT, 59270, or Maria Hodge, PO Box 62, Crane MT, 59217.
Arrangements can be made to pick up toys by calling Hodge at 406-480-3597.