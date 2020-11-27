When it’s time to deck the halls with holly and all that cute green stuff, the Sidney Lions club has you covered. Here’s a few things to know about the annual sale of wreaths in 2020.
1. Despite the pandemic, this annual fundraiser is kicking into high gear, with sales of wreaths ongoing now until sell-out — which Sidney Lions Club member Ray Carlson noted is getting close.
2. Wreaths will not be sold door to door this year. To buy one, send a jingle on your smart phone to your favorite Lions club member, who can make a special delivery.
3. Other ways to buy a wreath include stopping by either Reynolds or Johnson’s Hardware Store.
4. Proceeds from the wreath sale are more important than ever this year, given that the Sidney Lions was not able to hold its annual trap shoot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
5. Sidney Lions Club uses the funds to for programs that help provide vision and hearing aids to those who otherwise couldn’t afford them. They also conduct screenings for area school children to help spot problems early.
6. That’s not all, either. Sidney Lions motto is where there’s a need, there’s a Lion! And the money will get used to help enact that motto within the community.