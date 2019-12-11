Vickie Borg, office manager at Action Auto, is heading into retirement after her last official day on Thursday, Dec. 19, after 48 years of dedicated employment. A party filled with coffee, cake and reminiscing will be held at Action Auto on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.
Back in the early 1970s, when Borg applied for her first job at Action Auto, it was hard to imagine all the years ahead of her.
“I wanted to do accounting-type things, that’s what I always wanted to do,” Borg said. “The job opening came to start part-time, so I jumped on it and I liked it. Then other people left, and I moved up. So I stayed and here I am.”
Borg grew up in Sidney, so sticking close to home was a natural fit.
“I had a boyfriend and I eventually got married. I didn’t have a family right away, but all my family was here since I was born,” Borg said.
Reasons for staying put were easy for her to find.
“I think the stability of it being home, I never left to go to school, I liked what I did. I really enjoyed the work. I had no desire to go pursue other avenues.”
From silly, memorable moments to advancements in technology, Borg ended up doing a little bit of everything over the years - including commercials, where she would earn her signature title as Miss Vickie.
“I remember when we did the Miss Vickie and the Dodge Boy commercials,” Borg said.
Those commercials were western-themed, complete with cowboy hats and stick horses.
“They started in about ’96 and must have gone about 10 or 12 years,” she said. “It was crazy… Everyone had their little names. We had Quick Dealing Keith, No Horsing Around Gary, and Straight Shooting Bob and then Miss Vickie.”
Borg became somewhat of a local celebrity from those commercials, even being asked for an autograph a time or two.
“It kind of makes you feel good. It’s a neat thing,” she said. “It was fun… The commercials were quite a highlight.”
Borg’s first employer at Action Auto was George Swenson, who recently passed away, signifying the end of an era for Miss Vickie. Borg credits Swenson with being her mentor before Gary Schoepp took over the business in 1982.
“He owned the place first, so I was working for him,” she said. “My interview, I remember the dress I wore to walk into his office. I was young and nervous and he was trying to make me feel comfortable.”
Her interview dress was pink and beige houndstooth, complete with a belt. She entered the interview with her typewriter-ready resume, which brings a laugh from Borg when recalling that day.
“What did I have for (work) history? Nothing,” she said. “It was my first real job.”
Looking back over nearly five decades of service at Action Auto, Borg enjoyed the lighter moments, but is also proud of her work ethic.
“I was kind of surprised when Gary would say I taught him a lot. He didn’t come out of real strong accounting when he bought in. He had me explain and show him some stuff. He told me I helped him learn how the whole accounting thing worked. I thought that was impressive. I was just the worker.”
Her dedication to her work is owed to her parents, Borg said.
“My parents taught me to always give more than you take from an employer,” she said. “They were both hard workers.”
With most of the hard work behind her, Miss Vickie is looking forward to retirement.
“I’m excited. I have a house in Arizona and I’ve spent the last several winters, just my vacation time, down there,” she said. “So it isn’t very long that I’ve gone and had to come back to work. I’m looking forward to spending more time when I go.”
After working together since 1976, her boss Gary Schoepp is glad to have had her as a co-worker and employee.
“We appreciate what she’s done over the years,” Schoepp said. “I want to thank her for all her years working with us and I know she’s going to enjoy her well-deserved time.”
To visit with Miss Vickie more about her time at Action Auto, swing by 220 East Main Street in Sidney on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.