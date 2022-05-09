The need for a safe community tops the list of things citizens want in the Richland County community.
The statement was developed as part of the 2022 Action Summit, Tuesday, May 3, at Richland County Event Center. Many Coalition groups were present at the event to explain what their mission is and to recruit volunteers.
“The need for a safe space in the community. If more kids had a place to go, like a recreation center, they would practice more safe activities rather than drinking or other dangerous and illegal habits,” a representative of the Partnership of Promise Coalition told the Sidney Herald.
A representative of the Youth Well-being Coalition, meanwhile, said, “The current services provided for youth need inner-agency cooperation or that connection with key stakeholders and advocate for youths. Sometimes there is an overlap or a gap in services, so we have created a monthly meeting where key stakeholders and individuals who work with youth can gather together in one location and streamline the process of providing services to youth.”
The event was hosted by Montana Public Health Corps and Volunteers in Action Montana. AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors help make these groups possible through grants given.
Included in the coalition groups were: Northeast Montana Veterans Coalition, Richland County Youth Well-Being, Richland County Nutrition Coalition, Richland County Cancer Coalition, Partnership for Promise, Injury Prevention and DUI Task Force, Chronic Disease Coalition, Active Richland County, Drug Free Communities and Richland County Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council.
The keynote speaker of the day was Lawrence Rhone. Rhone is originally from Fayetteville, N.c., and has moved to Flaxville, M.t. to start “Rhone’s Warrior and Community Resources.”
Being a United States Army veteran, Rhone’s main focus is Veterans Advocacy and currently serves on the Advisory Council on Vocational Rehabilitation for the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.c.
Locally, he serves as part-time Project Manager with the Famers Veterans Coalition.
“My role with the Farmer Veterans Coalition affords me the opportunity to share my knowledge, experience and resource network on a national platform,” Rhone said during his speech.
After a lunch catered by MiMi’s Kitchen, participants of the event were able to go to each coalition booth to learn more and sign up for volunteer opportunities.
These programs are sponsored by the Richland County Health Department with support from the Richland County Commissioners and community partners.
“Communities in Action (CIA) was established to provide a community platform and build partnerships, working together to improve the quality of life in Richland County,” Stephanie Reynolds, Director of Communities in Action told the Sidney Herald. “CIA consists of action groups designed to meet the goals of the strategic plan that came about from the community health assessment. It is a program of the community, built by the community.”
The goal of the 2022 Action Summit was to re-introduce CIA to the community, find out what our Action Groups have been up to over the last few years, and to reach out to community members who are able to support the action groups with their unique skills and insights, she added.
“We were thrilled with the interaction between our action groups and summit participants,” she said. “We look forward to involving these new community volunteers and watching CIA continue to grow under their leadership.”
To sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit www.volunteersinactionmt.com.