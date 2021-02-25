Carrie Krug, Sidney, MT February 25, 2021–MSU Extension in Eastern Montana is offering Active Parenting Classes.
The teen years of your child’s life can present changes and challenges, for you as a parent and your child. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert.
Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more.
Classes start Thursday March 18, 2021, from 6-8 pm, and are virtual. Classes are $15, scholarships are available, and registrants will receive a hard copy of the books prior to class. To register for classes, contact Lori Mayr, (406)994-6969.