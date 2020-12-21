Sidney Middle School 8th grade staff has selected the December Student of the Month.
Addison Morken is a very respectful, responsible learner. She consistently stays on top of her work whether she is at school or at home doing distance learning while in quarantine.
Addison is always willing to help other students if needed. She is very polite and pleasant to all of her teachers and to her peers as well.
We are proud to have her as a Sidney Middle School student. Addison is the daughter of Gavin and Jennifer Morken. Congratulations.