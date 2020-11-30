A Montana man with ties to Sidney has made it into the sing-offs for The Voice of Germany, battling it out in a duet with his competitor in a performance that drew tears and a standing ovation from the judges.
Singer songwriter Doug Adkins faced Claudia Pahl in the Battles for the Sing-offs. They were given the Billie Eilish song, “Ocean Eyes” to perform together. The song, it happens, is a favorite of their coach, Rea Garvey, who told the duo he wanted nothing less than a “magical performance.”
Adkins told viewers at one point in the competition that the song was definitely znot in his comfort zone. But he was able to rework the song to give it his own sort of country vibe, which combined with Pahl’s performance made for a stunning performance that brought tears to the eyes of one judge, and brought all of them to their feet.
Adkins, who had the supporting role in the duet, overcame that challenge to win the round, but Pahl also earned a second chance to compete in the Comeback Stage for her soulful performance, which, as one judge put it was, “So, so perfect, so beautiful.”
Adkins, meanwhile, was described as the “perfect gentleman” by the same judge, for not complaining about his role, and saying, “Ok, this is my job.”
Voice of Germany videos of the performance are not officially available yet in America, but Adkins’ blind audition with the song “Achy, Breaky Heart” is now out for American audiences on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zjdDN_ut4Y.
Adkins is a Sidney High School graduate, born in Havre, who went to school in Wolf Point, Culbertson and Froid as well as Sidney, as his father was a school administrator.
He got his start in music on a trombone, playing at the international music fair in Canada on a trombone scholarship for several years. Ironically, however, it was while he was at one of these fairs that he became determined to learn a brand new musical instrument.
“Every night, coming home, I’d see these guys with long hair playing guitar and girls looking at them like God’s gift,” he recalled. “So I went home and told my mom I needed a guitar.”
By the next day, he’d already written what would be the first of many new songs with his new instrument.
Adkins has written more than 200 songs, on 10 different CDs, some of them hitting the top of the charts.
His song, Not Enough Whiskey landed at the No. 1 spot in European Music Charts after release, and performed well in American musical charts as well. Second Hand Heart, meanwhile, spent five weeks in the top 20 on the U.lS. Roots Music Report Chart for both singles country and singles Americana charts.
Both those songs came from the album, Dirt Roads and Fence Lines, which includes the song “Small Montana Town,” a song that draws heavily on his childhood experiences in Westby, Culbertson, Froid, and Sidney.
Adkins said he decided to compete in The Voice Germany because of the pandemic.
“I live in Europe, touring normally half the year, but this year due to Covid 19, I can’t get back home for a while,” he said. “I look forward to coming back to Montana to tour County Fairs and Clubs, hopefully summer 2021.. once we kick this Covid 19 Virus!”
With 60 of his shows were cancelled, Adkins also decided this would be a good year to write new songs, and he has already written 20 for his next CD, which he planned to record in November.
Musicians features on his CDs in the past include the late JT Corenflos, who played everything on the Dirks Bentley records, and Brent Mason, who plays for Alan Jackson. Bass player Mike Chapmann, meanwhile, who plays for Garth Brooks, and Lonnie Wilson.
Adkins said the The Voice — Germany was a chance to shake things up career and music-wise.
“In the U.S., every country guy is on (The Voice),” Adkins said. “Here, they don’t do (country) because it’s considered a young person’s show.”
By offering something unique and different on the show, Adkins hopes he can raise both his own profile and that of country music in Europe.
“I have no dreams about stardom,” Adkins said. “I don’t care about being famous. I just like to write my country songs and sing them for people, and I thought this would be a good way to do that, so I put my hat in the ring.”