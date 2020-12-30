Brent Mason is a 12-time winner of Country Music (ACM) Guitarist of the Year Award. He’s played on every Alan Jackson record, as well as many other stars like Shania Twain, George Strait, and Neil Diamond, to name a few. He’s also played on a lot of records for a former Sidney High School graduate, who has lately been taking country music to the masses in Germany.
Doug Adkins has wrapped up his competition on the The Voice — Germany with a countrified rendition of Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” during the show’s quarter final competition.
Adkins remembers the song from the roller rink in Sidney as one of the “hot numbers” of the day.
“We’d go round and round on the roller rink to that song,” Adkins told the Sidney Herald.
He had about a week to take that beloved pop hit and turn it into his own countrified version for the contest.
Adkins said he just decided he would go out and do his assigned song with as much gusto as he possible. He did his rewrites for the tune in about 2 minutes, showed it to his coaches and got their blessing, then took it to his band for theirs. They charted it up, and did some preliminary rehearsals to finish up Adkins’ version.
That included a creative bout or two with the band leader, as well as a few creative fights with the drummer over the snare sound, Adkins said. But it all worked out very well in the end, and he was pleased with what he had heading into the quarter final contest.
The competition was fierce. Only two of 11 would advance to the Grand Finale, he was told
“When they told me that, I thought I didn’t really stand a chance,” Adkins admitted. “It’s a teeny bop show. It’s different from the U.S. where they have a lot more country and Blake Shelton is there. But then, as I finished the song, all the judges stood up and, they cut some of the comments, but they stood up, giving me a standing ovation and they gave me so many great compliments, I began to think I might have a chance.”
Unfortunately, in the end, the judges went with two of the younger contestants, but Adkins said he still counts it a win. Not only did he stay true to his country roots from eastern Montana, but he was heard by millions of potentially new fans, and he was able to get country music front and center to a young European audience.
And he had a lot of fun doing it.
“Plus, I stayed 28 days in a very very nice hotel in Berlin with a gym and a sauna and meals,” he added. “In this corona year, that was the vacation of a lifetime.”
Adkins said it was only because of coronavirus that he had the opportunity to compete on The Voice — Germany.
“Fifty-five shows cancelled all at once, more or less,” Adkins said. “Normally, a guy like me couldn’t do it. You have to be available, and no working musician can just basically cancel all their shows for the year.”
Adkins said he did think about auditioning for The Voice America in 2021, but is doubtful he will actually do that. He really wants to get back on the road, performing again. He has already applied and been accepted into the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs for the season. That covers Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and a bit of New Mexico and Idaho.
Adkins is also busy planning his next album in Nashville, which he said right now has a working title of Unhinged.
Expect it to have a little “gas” to it, Adkins said. A little more “gunpowder in the backside.”
“If you were to cross Toby Keith, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson, and maybe a little bit of Big and Rich, it’s kind of that whole thing, somewhere in there,” Adkins said. “It’s rowdy. I think because I’ve been sitting at home so long and I haven’t played concerts for so long, I need to be unleashed a little bit. Maybe that will be the title instead of Unhinged.”