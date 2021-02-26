Webinar Login, will be the same for all 4 sessions:

March 4

9:30-10:30a.m. — Liquid vs. dry fertilizers: Pros and cons of each, Paul Detloff, Nutrien Ag Solutions

10:30-11:30 a.m. — The importance of water in pesticide applications, Paul Detloff, Nutrien Ag Solutions

LUNCH BREAK— 11:30-12:30, sponsored by Stockman Bank

12:30-1:15 p.m. — Alfalfa weevil ID, management, and research, Research Ecologist Dr. Tatyanna Rand with USDA-ARS

1:15-2 p.m. — Wheat Stem sawfly ID, management, and research, Research Ecologist Dr. Tatyanna Rand with USDA-ARS

March 5

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Weed ID, Dr. Brian Jenks, NDSU Extension weed specialist

10:30-11:30-Weather Outlook — Eric Snodgrass with Nutrien Ag Solutions

LUNCH BREAK — 11:30-12:30, sponsored by Tri-County Implement

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Small grain disease ID and control and efficacy of seed treatments — Dr. Uta McKelvy, MSU Extension Plant Pathology

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Grasshopper problems in 2020 and outlook for 2021, Research entomologist Dr. Dave Branson with USDA/ARS 

**Break refreshments provided by Agri Industries**

MT Pesticide Credit Info.

Session 1 — 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 35, 39, and 60

Session 2- 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and 60

Session 3 — 1 credit for categories 10, 30, 33, 34, 37, 39, 44, 45, 55, and 60

Session 4 — 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and  60. 1 Credit for category 35

