Webinar Login, will be the same for all 4 sessions:
March 4
9:30-10:30a.m. — Liquid vs. dry fertilizers: Pros and cons of each, Paul Detloff, Nutrien Ag Solutions
10:30-11:30 a.m. — The importance of water in pesticide applications, Paul Detloff, Nutrien Ag Solutions
LUNCH BREAK— 11:30-12:30, sponsored by Stockman Bank
12:30-1:15 p.m. — Alfalfa weevil ID, management, and research, Research Ecologist Dr. Tatyanna Rand with USDA-ARS
1:15-2 p.m. — Wheat Stem sawfly ID, management, and research, Research Ecologist Dr. Tatyanna Rand with USDA-ARS
March 5
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Weed ID, Dr. Brian Jenks, NDSU Extension weed specialist
10:30-11:30-Weather Outlook — Eric Snodgrass with Nutrien Ag Solutions
LUNCH BREAK — 11:30-12:30, sponsored by Tri-County Implement
12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Small grain disease ID and control and efficacy of seed treatments — Dr. Uta McKelvy, MSU Extension Plant Pathology
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Grasshopper problems in 2020 and outlook for 2021, Research entomologist Dr. Dave Branson with USDA/ARS
**Break refreshments provided by Agri Industries**
MT Pesticide Credit Info.
Session 1 — 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 35, 39, and 60
Session 2- 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and 60
Session 3 — 1 credit for categories 10, 30, 33, 34, 37, 39, 44, 45, 55, and 60
Session 4 — 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and 60. 1 Credit for category 35