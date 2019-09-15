Elmer and Clara Hagglund created a gift for the community, a replica of the Brorson Church out of agates they collected in Montana. By the Hagglunds combining their hobbies of rock collecting with their artistic and carpentry skills, a replica of the Brorson Church (built in 1903) became a reality. The permanent home of the replica is with Pella Church, located in Sidney, but they wished to bring this gift to the community for their enjoyment and offered the MonDak Heritage Center the opportunity to display this amazing piece of art. Not only did the Hagglunds create the outside of the church, but when you look in the front entryway you can see the inside of the church, seats, people and more. The replica is available for viewing from Sept. 3 to Nov. 2.
