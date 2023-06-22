A tour

Walter McNutt gives a tour through the airport terminal.

 Greg Hitchcock

The lobby was crowded with dignitaries, parents with children, grandparents who remembered what it was like to fly Big Sky airlines, and other spectators gathered for the Chamber’s Business after Hours event at the Sidney-Richland Airport on Wednesday.

This was a celebration of the newly remodeled airport terminal, a $2.5 million 3-year project, that saw a small space turn into a spacious span.

Spin

Alli Nelson asks a question to Kierstan Jensen during the airport terminal opening on Wednesday.


Tags

Load comments