The lobby was crowded with dignitaries, parents with children, grandparents who remembered what it was like to fly Big Sky airlines, and other spectators gathered for the Chamber’s Business after Hours event at the Sidney-Richland Airport on Wednesday.
This was a celebration of the newly remodeled airport terminal, a $2.5 million 3-year project, that saw a small space turn into a spacious span.
“We were cramped,” Walter McNutt, board president of the Sidney-Richland Airport, said. “The terminal was built in the late 1970s and nothing was ever done with it until now.”
McNutt said with the remodeling, the airport can better serve the needs of their clientele, a burgeoning list of passengers that their air carrier Cape Air services including 10,000 passengers a year with five trips in and out of Sidney per day.
Cape Air has two aircraft, a Tecnam p2012 twin engine aircraft and a Cessna 402.
Kiara Shaver, Cape Air station manager, said the company has regular flyers and offers options for chartering.
With the expansion of the lobby and new office areas for TSA and Cape Air, a private screening room, and storage space, the airport terminal is a gem of Richland County.
“It’s fantastic, the amount of work they put into this,” Leslie Messer, executive director of Richland Economic Development Corporation, said.”Especially with us being the smallest primary airport in eastern Montana.”
The event included games, prizes and hors d'oeuvres plus free 15-minute airplane rides aboard a Cape airplane.
Hosanna Geer of Sidney took a flight with her husband Jake and their twin daughters Piper and Aspen, ages 2. This was their daughters first time on an airplane, Geer said.
“They loved it,” Geer said. “We want to fly to Billings with the girls. We wanted to expose them to flying. They didn’t cry. They just loved it.”
“We wanted to be the first ones to be on a flight,” she said. “I’ve been on Cape Air before. It’s nice.”
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Executive Director Kalie Godfrey said the airport was an economic engine of the area supporting five different businesses that call the airport home.
“We are remote, but with this airport we have access to other areas in Montana and the world,” Godfrey said. “And it is affordable with prices ranging from $29 to $49 a ticket.”