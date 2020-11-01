Ali Merritt was one of two Richland County 4-H members who participated in the Northern International Livestock Expo, along with Cooper McNally, and she took away some great experience from the event.
Although it was virtual, Merritt, a senior at Sidney High School, still learned from it and even brought home some awards.
Here are her comments about the NILE experience this year.
Q: Even though the NILE was virtual this year, what was the experience like and how did everything go?
A: The experience was definitely different. This was my first virtual show I had entered in. For each animal entered 3 photos and a minute long video had to be submited. I have been active at the NILE for the past 5 years as well as the Montana Jr Red Angus Association. I have started my own Registered Red Angus herd over the past 5 years and am raising my own breeding cattle for shows. This year in the NILE I entered in the Registered Red Angus Show a cow and calf pair, two March born bull calves, and one yearling bull. I am very proud to say that one of my March Born bulls took Grand Champion overall Red Angus Bull. And my yearling bull took Reserve Champion Overall Red Angus Bull.
Q: Are there some highlights from the experience that you were really excited about?
A: I really enjoyed watching the cows I exhibited grow up. Both of the Champion bulls are sons from my favorite cow. This cow has never disappointed me since I got her. She has raised quality calves for many years. I enjoy watching the calves grow and mature from birth. This gives me a great opportunity to see how my cattle herd is improving in their genetics and appearance. I also enjoy working with my cattle as I tame them down and halter breaks them for shows.
Q: How important is the NILE to your growth and future and how much did the NILE impact you?
A: The NILE has impacted me in many ways I didn’t think would be possible. The NILE helped me find my passion for raising Red Angus and starting my Registered Herd. It has also allowed me to meet so many people who have done so many things to help me learn. I have been introduced to many of new friends and we have great memories together.
Q: Were there any key things you learned or took away from the experience as a whole?
A: The key things to take away is to be involved. You will never know the missed opportunity if you never try something new.