A new medical clinic ready to serve people in Richland County is now officially open in Sidney.
Allcheck Medical Clinic held its grand opening on Wednesday, July 14, and the owner of Allcheck and Checkers, Janette McCollum, is excited about the new clinic being ready for the public.
McCollum took some time during the grand opening to talk about the grand opening and what it’s like to have Allcheck ready to go.
Q: What’s it like to have the grand opening for the medical clinic?
A It was a lot of work, way more than I ever anticipated, but it’s been a great thing. We’re just thrilled to have Dr. Trevino here and Brandy Shahin, who both are excellent physicians, and so we’re really thrilled that they’re here.
Q: You mention some of the work that went into this, what were some of the things you had to work out?
A: Well, making sure you had the policies and procedures for the state of Montana, and then getting everything situated. Every exam room, there’s five exam rooms...getting everything done so the building inspector could get everything OK’d. It was quite a challenge, but we survived it.
Q: What are you expecting from the grand opening?
A: We’re just hoping that the people can embrace this new clinic for the community, just to have one more option for people. We know that Sidney Health Center is here, and we want to be able to work with them. We’re just hoping that people can come on in and enjoy the day and get a tour of the facility, see what we have.
Q: When did you start thinking about owning your own medical clinic?
A: When COVID hit actually. I had a physician assistant and a medical doctor that was working for me under Allcheck, and they just felt like we wanted to become prescribing physicians instead of referring physicians because that’s what they were at the time. So they asked me if I would be interested in possibly changing to prescribing physicians and opening a medical clinic.
Some of the services Allcheck offers are child well visits, minor surgical procedures (simple skin lesions), management of chronic illnesses (COPD, diabetes for example), COVID-19 testing and DOT and employment physicals.
McCollum said she is grateful that Trevino and Shahin are there because they are going to be great physicians for patients.
The hours for the clinic are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Allcheck is located at the east end of the Checkers building at 223 N Central Avenue. You can book appointments by calling 406-488-5500.