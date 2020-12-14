A somewhat-new program in Sidney Public Schools is already seeing success, despite only being used for a fairly short amount of time.
The Alternative Education program utilizes a system that helps students set goals for themselves and achieve those goals, while allowing them to be flexible and get their schoolwork done.
Shane Jensen, the alternative education supervising teacher, said the program is designed to help students that may require assistance to be able to complete schoolwork.
“Very basically, it’s an effort by the district, and especially the high school, to provide another pathway for students, a variety of students, who may need a different setting in order to be able to focus and get their academic goal of graduation completed,” Jensen said.
There are multiple different reasons for why a student may use this program.
Here are a few examples:
Students who may not be able to focus in a classroom setting.
Student who may have to be at home for medical reasons.
Students who have fallen behind and have to catch up on credits to graduate.
Because students may experience life events or may have diagnoses that require different circumstances for their learning, this program is there to help.
Jensen said it allows the students to be flexible with their schedules but still keeps them on track to accomplish their goals.
For example, if a student does have medical diagnoses that requires them to stay home or to miss time, they can make up the work when they are able to, while staying on track.
Some students use the program once they start in the high school, and others may start using it at different points.
There is an online program that the alternative education uses, which is called Acellus, and there is a hybrid system for students that are able to do it, where they may do coursework at their homes part of the time and go to school for other times.
“Down here, it’s not so much that you don’t do assignments, but you have the choice to be able to do this at 10 o’clock at night, or 2 o’clock in the morning or 2 o’clock in the afternoon and run as long as you need to, or you can, based on whatever you’re going through to be able to stay-up-to-date with your credits so you don’t get negatively affected by (whatever you’re going through),” Jensen said.
The program started in the spring semester of 2019, so this school year is just the third school year that it has been in place. Even then, this fall semester is just the fourth semester that it has been in use.
But since the program started, Jensen said eight students have graduated through it in some way. There may be seven or eight students on-site at one time, but overall, in the last two years, Jensen said there have been 13 or 14 students placed in this setting in some regard.
The way students get into the program is through a process that involves a team of six-to-seven people, including administration, counselors and teachers, which help manufacture the setting for the learning.
Of course, Jensen said, parents are involved as well, and the team of six-to-seven people doesn’t place a student in a setting without discussing it with the parents first.
A lot of consideration also goes into whether the student would succeed in a certain setting.
The ultimate goal, Jensen said, is to help the students succeed with their goals, which ultimately would be graduation.
Look out for another part of this story in the Sidney Herald, where the most recent graduate of this program, who will be graduating this semester, will share their story about how he was able to accomplish his goals with this program.