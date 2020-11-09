American Legion Post 12 of Richland County has had a very slow year this year due to Covid-19. We have not held meetings this spring, summer, or fall due to the pandemic.
To protect our membership we are holding off any meeting until further notice. Once it is safe and restrictions are lifted we will continue with meeting on the second Tuesday of the mouth.
We look forward to see all our members as soon as possible, and look forward to gaining more membership. Moving forward we will be looking to find a permanent meeting place, and or a place of our own. Thank you for your patience during these trying times.