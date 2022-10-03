Now in its seventh year, AmeriCorps in Richland County and surrounding communities has brought in new ideas and fresh faces to the community, and created lasting impact.
The health department recruits its AmeriCorps personnel from across the United States, Stephanie Reynolds told the Sidney Herald.
“We’ve had members from Alabama, Texas, California and Wyoming,” she said.
While the AmeriCorps members passing through the area may change from year to year, many of their programs have a lasting impact.
“We had a member a few years ago who created a connecting resources for emotional wellness toolkit that was developed and implemented here and in other counties,” Reynolds recalled. “It’s a program that recruited and trained valuable Mental Health First Aid and QPR trainers who are currently providing training in the community.”
Most importantly, it’s an ongoing resource now, and anyone interested in the training can get in touch with the Health Department for details.
“During COVID we had a member who developed a more efficient electronic response system to help us address the rising case numbers,” Reynolds recalled. “That was absolutely essential in our success during the highest peak.”
Other members have developed things like a pocket-sized mental health resource card, which is on hand at the Health Department. Anyone interested in the cards can call the Health Department to get copies.
“Just this last year, Richland County, Daniels and Sheridan counties were awarded fund to assess the needs of the community when residents are in a mental health crisis,” Reynolds said. “And AmeriCorps members conducted focus groups across those three counties to help us better understand these challenges and make valuable recommendations on how to move forward.”
AmeriCorps recently received a $300,000 grant to continue its program next year, and is in the process of hiring 14 people for that.
“We’ve placed some of the members with Boys and Girls Club, and the computer classes that I mentioned with the Housing Authority,” Reynolds said. “Crestwood has requested a member to help with activities and different ideas on how to help the members there. We have a few positions here at the health department to help with the crisis diversion. And then continuing on with that grant, because it’s a three-county-wide grant and that’s how it was awarded, we are in a relationship with Daniel and Sheridan county so we also need members in those counties to work and collaborate with our Richland County members to move that grant forward.”
The members that work in other counties are still available to Richland County for bigger events, like the flu shot clinics and other programs if needed.
Reynolds said she hopes people in the County will realize what an amazing program AmeriCorps really is.
“The thing that always impress me the most about these kids — and they’re kids coming in — they’re leaving their home and their family and everything that they know to serve in a community they’ve never been to, to make a difference in a little corner of the world that no one’s ever heard of. And they come in with excitement and passion for service.”
The impression and the difference they make lives on, too, Reynolds added.
“They show up, they do their job, they make a difference and they move on with their lives, but they’ve left their mark on Sidney, Montana,” she said. “And it’s just really, really impressive to see the willingness that they have to serve people they’ve never met, to make a difference in a community they’ve never been to and may or may not ever return to.”