Richland County's local AmeriCorps State program members join communities for up to two years to provide capacity to solve various community needs.
Throughout the three years of Communities in Action Corps, our members have worked with coalitions to create effective, efficient and sustainable collective impact.
Communities in Action Corps members typically move across the country to rural Montana communities after they’ve finished their undergraduate education. Members receive a nominal living allowance and an education award after the successful completion of their term of service. Their heart for service is always the main drive to make a positive impact.
Some of the projects our members have worked on include: programming at the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak — Richland Unit, creating a Behavioral Health program at Sidney Health Center, coordinating Mental Health First Aid Trainings and establishing a mental health training plan, Workforce Development Assessments, an Emotional Wellness Campaign, Environmental Health Assessment (PACE-EH), Early Childhood Development resources and more.