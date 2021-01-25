With COVID-19 crashing all in-person celebrations this year, the MonDak Heritage Center is bringing the celebration to you.
On February 13th, we will deliver to your door a decadent basket of chocolate goodies prepared by Rian Cobb of Big Sky Bakery, an assortment of cheese & crackers, a CD from Eastern Montana’s own Mighty Big Jim and the Tall Boys, two special wine glasses and something to pour into them. This celebration package will have more than enough dessert to share. All this for only $75.00 per package.
We will deliver within Sidney city limits or your basket can be picked up at the MonDak Heritage Center between 1pm – 4pm on Saturday, February 13th. Other delivery areas may be available, ask when you place your order.
You decide when you will enjoy it. With all the zoom meetings and virtual events going on in everyone’s life this year, we wanted to offer the ability to Celebrate Chocolate when it is convenient for you. There is no tuning in at a designated time on your phone or computer. We deliver, you enjoy when you wish to.
Celebrating Chocolate at MDHC is sponsored by Stockman Bank and proceeds from the event helps to ensure the future of live music events at MDHC in a post-pandemic world.
Call the MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500 or stop in to order your basket.
You get to choose your beverage selection, ask for details when you place your order. You must be 21 to order a package. A limited number of baskets will be prepared so order early.
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm, Saturday 1pm – 4pm. Open Studio Saturday is scheduled for February 6th and 20th from 10am – 4pm by appointment. Please call to schedule your Studio time.
Admission to the MonDak Heritage Center is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.