The 29th Annual Miniature Art Show will be on display from Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 11, at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format! The artists are restricted to creating works no larger than 5-inch by 7-inch, and many produce work far smaller, sometimes as small as a postage stamp, with amazing detail.
This year’s show features dozens of entries from local, national, and international artists and includes oil, watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media pieces! Most of the artwork is for sale and any piece would make a great gift.
The miniature arts pieces are judged by a local artist who understands composition, originality, and artistry. Using these three criteria, prizes awarded to the top three entries. The winners will be announced by the second week of the show. Visit us to catch this wonderful show!
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.