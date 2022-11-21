The Sons of Norway are busy planning their annual event, The Winter Extravaganza, slated for Feb. 12, 2023. The group felt that December was already so filled with Christmas activities, so they decided to move their celebration of Norwegian culture to later in winter.
The February date also helps to offset the slump in community activities after New Year's Eve. A core group of members have been actively planning the event, and are waiting to reveal the location until a later date. A slew of planned happenings will feature traditional food and crafts.
They are looking to have it run from noon until 3 p.m. on that Sunday.
“Last time, we had about 200 people. We try to make it as fun as possible,” President of Sons of Norway Cultural Center Fred Lake explained.
Lake said that the celebratory event helps maintain a visible presence in the community.
“We demonstrate lefse making and other sweets and breads. We introduce some soups and crafts that are typical Norwegian style,” President of Sons of Norway Lodge Marlyse Anbik explained.
The organization has integrated technology to facilitate membership.
“We’re going to have new member forms and we will also have an online presence so that we can sign up anyone who might be there,” Lake said.
Sons of Norway provides this community event to bring cultural items from Norway to the public’s attention. A particular favorite are the different Norwegian breads and cookies.
“Last year, I did a demonstration on Scandinavian breads. A demonstration of lefse, now that is a given. There are also Scandinavian cookies. They’re not high in sugar, which is a big shock for us Americans, but they’re tasty,” Lake said.
Sons of Norway also provides donations to various organizations throughout the community and are able to do so thanks to memberships and member participation.
We support our communities," Anbik said. "We've given to food banks both in Sidney and Fairview. We give to Boys and Girls Club, to the museum and we give scholarships to our members' children going to college,” Anbik explained.