The Sons of Norway are busy planning their annual event, The Winter Extravaganza, slated for Feb. 12, 2023. The group felt that December was already so filled with Christmas activities, so they decided to move their celebration of Norwegian culture to later in winter. 

The February date also helps to offset the slump in community activities after New Year's Eve. A core group of members have been actively planning the event, and are waiting to reveal the location until a later date. A slew of planned happenings will feature traditional food and crafts.



