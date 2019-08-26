MonDak Heritage Center is proud to present the 38th Annual Quilt & Needlework Show, opening on Sept. 4, and running through Oct. 12. This colorful exhibit features dozens of quilts and needlework form local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists.
Come enjoy the fine detail and intricate design of each piece. Then have your voice heard as you vote for you favorites. The top three vote getters in the People’s Choice Awards will receive prizes, $50 for first place, $30 for second place, and $20 for third place.
Join the MonDak on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Sewing Guild Service Day. At the Sewing Guild Service Day, those in attendance will be binding quilts for the Sidney Health Center Cancer Care.
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.