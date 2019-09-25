The annual Trail of Treats will take place again at Sidney businesses this Halloween season. The Trail of Treats will start at Reese and Ray's IGA at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, and trick or treating at businesses will end at noon that day.
Fun will continue with a costume contest starting at 12:30 p.m. at Reynolds Market. The contest is for children up through the fifth grade. There will be prizes and healthy treats at the event.
The Roundup will hold its Harvest Carnival for the second straight year on West Main Street between Central Avenue and Second Avenue SW from 10 a.m. to noon.
Trail of Treats features children accompanied by adults going to local businesses for treats. The Sidney High School Key Club will provide maps highlighting all the participating stores.
"It's a day of fun for Sidney stores and area residents," said Bill Vander Weele, executive director of Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. "The event also gives business owners a chance to welcome potential new customers into their stores. The Trail of Treats is always well attended and a great time."
Businesses can sign up to participate in the Trail of Treats by calling 433-1916 or emailing admin@sidneymt.com