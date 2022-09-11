With inflation on the rise and hitting the local community hard, people are feeling the pressure right along with area food banks that are trying to bridge the gap for those in need.
Both the Fairview Food Bank, operated out of the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, and the Richland County Food Bank have seen the number of people needing their services climb.
President of the Fairview Community Foundation Laurie Schlothauer estimates there are 30 - 40 families that will need help feeding themselves and their families this holiday season based on numbers from the food bank.
The Fairview Community Foundation was founded in 2016 and is dedicated to improving their community through projects such as their upcoming Grandparents & Family Appreciation Breakfast September 11th.
A freewill buffet breakfast and mimosas were held at the Double Barrel Saloon, 401 S Ellery Ave in Fairview from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. All the proceeds from the annual breakfast fundraiser will be used to purchase gift cards from Supervalue to be dispersed by the local food bank through the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
“This year we set a $3,500 goal to raise awareness in the community that this many families are struggling,” Schlothauer said.
She recalls going into the local schools to assist with unpaid lunch accounts and being shocked at the number of kids that qualified for free and reduced lunches.
“There is definitely an increased need. People are struggling,” she added.
Likewise, Candy Markwald, President of the Richland County Food Bank has seen increased numbers the past two months. She expects this month to show the high numbers holding steady with the added expense of school supplies coming out of already stretched budgets.
In July of 2022, the Richland County Food Bank assisted 97 adults, 70 children, 27 families and distributed 4,450 lbs of food, while receiving only 1,422 lbs of food through donations. June’s numbers are even higher, with the exception of two fewer children and only 1,082 lbs of food received while 4,900 lbs were distributed.
“The number of children concerns me,” Markwald said, with numbers previously staying in the 30-40 range. “It is always concerning when families with children are at risk. We want them to know that they can come here and there is no judgment. We are here to help.”
Monetary donations accommodate more pounds of food being distributed than received and local organizations hold food drives to help throughout the year. Beginning September 1st through November 30th the Town Pump charitable foundation drive Montanans Helping Montanans will match up to $7,000 in monetary donations to the county food bank.
In May, Mail carriers pitch in with the Feed America food drive, over the summer Draggin’ Main has taken donations for the food bank, and local schools hold a food drive prior to Christmas for Christmas for Seniors. These food drives along with bulk donations made from local businesses and churches are incredibly helpful to restock shelves.
“We appreciate every can of tuna and every package of ramen. Donations keep the doors open. Right now our shelves are pretty lean, and this might be a rough month when you consider we have 1,000 lbs of food going out the doors in a week,” she commented.
Currently, the most needed items are canned fruit, cooking oil, and mayonnaise, though it changes every week. They also accept toiletry items as everyone gets shampoo, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent and toilet paper. Travel size toiletries are great for individuals who are walking. Grocery bags and egg cartons are also appreciated.
Both Schlothauer and Markwald attest that volunteers are just as vital as donations.
“Volunteers are what make things happen,” Schlothauer said, noting that she has seen the number of volunteers recently drop.
Monetary donations for the Fairview Food Bank can be made out and mailed to Fairview Community Foundation PO Box 353 Fairview, MT 59221, with a specific delegation to the food bank in the memo line. To volunteer, please contact the organization at 406-489-1094. The Fairview Community Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit and gifts are tax deductible.
Monetary donations to the Richland County Food Bank can be mailed to Richland County Food Bank PO Box 337, Sidney, MT 59270; this is a 501c3 organization. The food bank is open Mondays and Thursdays by appointment and anyone interested in making a donation of food, toiletries or time should contact them Mondays and Thursdays at 406-433-8142 to set up a time to come in. The Richland County Food Bank is located at 123 West Main Street in Sidney.