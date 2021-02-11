Area schools will be offering free, early childhood screening services for children between the ages of 3 to 5 to help identify problems that may have gone unnoticed that could interfere with learning. Among the areas of development that will be screened are vision, hearing, speech-language, fine motor, gross motor, and concepts.
The screenings are provided at no cost as a public service by the public school districts. If you have a child at home in one of the below districts who is between the ages of 3 to 5 years of age and would like a screening, call that school for an appointment.
Children entering kindergarten next fall will also be included in the screening and are encouraged to attend a screening at their school. You should also bring your child even if they attended school last year.
Prairie View Special Services and Richland County Health Department will take part in the screenings for the schools in Richland County.
West Side Elementary from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2. An appointment is required. Call the Middle School at 433-4050 during school hours.
Rau/Brorson districts on Wednesday, March 10; (8:30a.m. to 11:00 a.m.@ Rau School Gym) For appointments call 406-482-8725.
Savage school district on Wednesday, March 10; (1:30 pm. to 4:00 p.m. @ Savage School Gym) For appointments call 406-776-2317.
Lambert school district on Wednesday, March 24; (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. @ Lambert School Gym) For appointments call 406-774-3333.
Richey school district on Wednesday, March 24; (2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. @ Richey School Gym) For appointments call 406-773-5523.
Fairview school district on Thursday, March 25; (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. @ Fairview Alliance Church) For appointments call 406-742-5265.