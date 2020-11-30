An Arnegard man faces not only charges of aggravated driving under the influence, second offense, but obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.
Evan Kuboushek, 45, Arnegard, was arrested on suspicion of the charges at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 21 on South Central Avenue. According to the police report, a Sidney police officer was on patrol and observed his vehicle exceed the speed limit via radar.
The officer pulled Kuboushek over and observed signs of alcohol impairment. He asked Kuboushek to perform a standardized field sobriety test.
After the test concluded, the officer placed Kuboushek under arrest, but he would not obey the officer’s command to place his hands behind his back.
He was taken into custody and charged both for driving under the influence and for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. His bond was set at $3,255.
Neil Warren Dingfelder, 56, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense at about 12:22 a.m. Nov. 15.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer was on patrol when he saw a black pickup in the 100 block of North Central Avenue driving without tail lights on.
The officer pulled Dingfelder over, and observed signs of alcohol impairment. After a field sobriety test, Dingfelder was placed under arrest and bail was set at $685.
Dace Matthew Fisher, 25, Sidney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense at about 12:59 a.m. Nov. 19.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer had stopped behind a pickup at the intersection of Second Street NW and West Holly.
During the course of that, the officer noticed that the vehicle’s registration was expired and pulled the driver over. He noticed signs of alcohol impairment and asked Fisher to perform a standardized field sobriety test, after which the officer placed Fisher under arrest. Bond was set for $685.
Chance T. Hampton, 32, Fairview, was arrested on suspicion of assault with weapon and partner family member assault at about 8:35 p.m. Nov. 14.
According to the Sheriff’s report, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred in the parking lot of a local motel in Sidney and at a residence off Highway 200 North.
After investigating the report, Hampton was taken into custody and later released.
Anthony T. Dishon, 39, was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to property and partner family member assault.
According to the Sheriff’s report, Richland County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a domestic call that had occurred at a residence on County Road 352 and Highway 201. After further investigation, Dishon was taken into custody and later released.
Casey E. Carman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, as was Bryce R. Raad, during the same incident at about 9:58 a.m. Nov. 19.
According to the Sheriff’s report, Richland County deputies were serving a search warrant on a residence located on County Road 352 and Highway 201. Raad and Carman tried to prevent deputies from entering the area that was to be searched under the warrant.
Carman was issued a notice to appear and released, while Raad was also served two warrants out of Richland County on failure to appear. Bond was set for Raad at $2,500, and he has since bonded out.