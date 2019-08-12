Wednesday, Aug. 14
First day of school, Savage.
Meet the Editor Barbecue, Sidney Herald, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Sidney Public Schools required workshop for substitute teachers, 3 p.m., high school library computer lab. Individuals not able to attend this training need to contact the administration office at 433-2366.
Back to School BBQ and Movie Night, Boys and Girls Club lawn, 5:30 p.m.
Westeran Area Water Supply Authority regular board meeting, 9 — 11 a.m. CDT, WAWSA office, 1117 East Broadway, Williston. Call 701-774-6605 for questions.
Friday, Aug. 16
Woodstock Anniversary Party, South 40, 6 p.m. — 2 a.m. Live music before karaoke, photo opps, drink specials and hippie costume contest.
70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Rock What You Got women’s expo, Veterans Park, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Show support for local women entrepreneurs. Numerous vendors, entertainment on stage including a fashion show featuring local boutiques.
Fourth Annual Yellowstone River Poker Float by Waterhole #3, Fairview. Launch/registration at 9 — 10 a.m. at the state line, intersection of Country Road 131 and 356 south of Fairview and finish at Sundheim Park. Arrange own drop off/pick up. Card stops are along the way with 100 percent payout. Waterhole will provide food when the float is done. Must be 21 or over, entry fee is $20.
Fourth Annual Ridin 4 A Reason Poker Run, Burns Creek Inn Bar and Grill, Savage, 11 a.m.
Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting an annual 3-D archery shoot from 8 am-5 pm. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
Sidney Jaycees Annual Demolition Derby, 5 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
Breakfast buffet at the Sidney Moose Lodge, free-will donation, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
First day of school, Lambert.
Red Cross Blood Drive, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, Sidney, 12 — 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
First day of school, Sidney.
Friday, Aug. 23
70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Breakfast buffet at the Sidney Moose Lodge, free-will donation, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.