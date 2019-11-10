Sunday, Nov. 10
Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo, Meadowlark Public House, 1-5 p.m.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Bean soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, 10 a.m., Reynolds.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Large vintage ceramic tree class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: Sidney Chamber of Commerce on Christmas promotions.
Jaycees meeting, VFW, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Meet and greet, 11 a.m., Sidney Moose Lodge. Learn about the Moose organization and local lodge/chapter. Lunch served, members and guests invited.
Ribeye steak and/or shrimp dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Small business fall showcase, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Over 30 vendors. Door prizes at every booth. Swag bags will be given to the first 20 who attend. Concessions served by M.O.P.S of Sidney.
Bryce Bennet, candidate for Secretary of State, will hold a meet-n-greet from 12-2 p.m. at the Rodiron Grill meeting room.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Light the Bridge, Fairview Lift Bridge, 5 p.m. Hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
ARC/PLC meeting, Richland County Extension Office, 1499 North Central Avenue, 9 a.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Meeting attendees will learn about FSA’s Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs authorized by the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills. Learning more about ARC and PLC is important for producers who must make a decision about ARC or PLC election and enrollment options. For more information about the meeting, please contact the local FSA office at (406) 433-2103, ext. 2.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
LVA Annual Meeting, Sidney/Richland Library basement, 5:30 p.m. Regular board meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is being held to: re-elect members whose terms have expired and the transaction of such other business as properly may come before it. Guest speaker is Kris Gifford.
Richland Red Hatters, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Nov. 17 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Taco soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: State of the Courts with Judge Savage.
Friday, Nov. 22
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Survivor Day, Sidney Middle School, 2-5 p.m. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.
Annual Christmas Cookie Walk, Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 8-10 a.m.
G’Nell Sundheim Medical Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5-6:30 p.m. Public invited.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Sidney, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa, Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak, 201 Third Avenue SE, 8-10 a.m.The event will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins, fruit, juice and coffee. Santa will be present for free pictures printed on site. Please start your day with Boys & Girls Club staff, volunteers and Santa himself. There will be a free will offering for breakfast; all proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak--Richland Unit.
Parade of Trees, Boys and Girls Club, 2-4 p.m. The Club is accepting donations of decorated holiday trees, wreaths or other decor for auction. If you would like to donate an item, please contact the Club at 406-433-6763 for further information.
Trees and other items will be available for online viewing and online bidding on Monday, November 25. You can view the items and bid online by texting BGCTrees19 to 52182. The Boys & Girls Club Lonsdale Center, located at 201 Third Avenue SE, Sidney, will be open for live viewing on Friday, November 29, beginning at 2 p.m. Online bidding of silent auction items will end at 3:30 p.m. on November 29. The live auction of selected items will begin promptly at 3:30 in order to ensure plenty of time for attendees to participate and/or attend the Parade of Trees.
Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE kicks off its 25th annual Toy Drive. Sloppy Joes, chips, hot cocoa/cider and homemade baked goods during Parade of Lights in front of Johnson Hardware. Johnson Hardware will have a box in the store for drop off. If you donate a toy that day, you can have your meal for free.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Chili cook-off, sponsored by Reynolds Market and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Old fire hall (city hall). Prizes awarded. Sign up at Reynolds Market customer service desk or send a message to Reynolds Market-Sidney Facebook page.
Monday, Dec. 2
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Walk-in Wednesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a Grinch hand and footprint plate. Price depends on plate size: $35/xl plate, $25/large plate, and $15/small plate.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Walk-in Thursday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a clay reindeer ornament. Cost is $15-$35, depending on the size.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special Pearl Harbor presentation.
Friday, Dec. 6
Walk-in Friday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Come in any time with your little ones and create a vintage red truck and tree footprint plate, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. Cost is $15-35 depending upon plate size.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: Sidney High School band.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.