30th Annual Miniature art show, now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Highlights artists from around the world who work in miniature format.
Jody lightner: Straight There and Back, now through Feb. 27, free at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE., exploring architecture and space through drawings.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Incumbent Worker Training webinar, 10 a.m. on Zoom, to help Montana small business owners learn about a grant program that can help their business improve the skills and wages of their workers. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yy9ej35h. For questions call Job Service Sidney at 433-1204.
Sidney Moose Lodge, chicken noodle soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Transgender to Transformed, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 7 p.m. hosted by Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. More information: 406-433-7479 or look for our ad in the Sidney Herald.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Friday, Jan. 15
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 & 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, meet and greet, 11 a.m., for those interested in learning about the fraternity. Ribeye steak or Sidney Moose Lodge, shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana, Annual Meeting, potluck dinner, 6:30 pm. At VFW Post 4099, Sidney.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Confluence monthly concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Jan. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, knoephla soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Confluence Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Richland Red Hatters — Will meet for lunch at Rod Iron at 11:30 am RSVP by january 19 to Sylva 798-3882 or Marget 488-4613
Friday, Jan. 22
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, cheeseburger soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 30
Technical assistance call for applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants from Montana Department of Agriculture. Aa second call will also be available on Feb. 18. Grant proposals due by 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Visit agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropGrantProgram online or contact Grace Aklestad, Specialty Crop Grant Program Manager at 406-444-3407 or email her at scbg@mt.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
2021 Economic Outlook virtual seminar, The Path Forward: How COVID-19 has Reshaped the Economy, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 & 2, with nationally recognized keynote speakers talking about Montana’s economy and how it is emerging from the pandemic. Forecasts will include Montana’s largest communities, as well as the outlook for agriculture, health care, manufacturing, real estate and more. To learn more about this annual conference, visit online at https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com/.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Saturday Feb. 13
Celebrating Chocolate, 7 to 10 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Event may look different due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for details.
Sunday Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb. 15
President’s Day
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Mar. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Mar. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development